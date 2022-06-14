The Killers frontman halts gig to hug injured crowd-surfing pensioner

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers halted a Manchester concert and jumped off the stage to check on 67-year-old Doug James, who fell and injured his head whilst crowdsurfing.

Mr James, of Sale, Greater Manchester, was bleeding from the back of his head as he got escorted away after the interaction with Flowers, with the crowd chanting “Billy!”.

Flowers told the audience “You know what he said to me? ‘I was enjoyin’ myself!”

The band later tweeted: “There’s no age limit for rock ‘n roll.”

