'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri And Pallavi Joshi To Talk About The Film In British Parliament

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ which released earlier this month (March 11) continues to dominate the box office and trend on social media despite being mired in a couple of controversies. Given the film’s momentum and how several renowned personalities including PM Narendra Modi, have extended their support to the recently released movie, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi have been invited by the British Parliament to talk about their project next month.

Confirming the news, Agnihotri told Bollywood Hungama that he will be visiting the British Parliament with his wife-actress Pallavi next month as they have been invited to share the plight of the Kashmiri pandits while talking about their film. “The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there,” Agnihotri said.

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency in 1990, ‘The Kashmir Files’ features an ensemble cast comprising of Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and many others. Furthermore, Agnihotri even talked about the film’s reach and added, “The power to influence mindsets is not in our hands. It comes from God. We are just the medium.”

Released on March 11, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has already minted Rs 234.03 crore and is already racing towards another box office milestone, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Sharing a never-seen-before BTS video from the sets of the film, Agnihotri shared a glimpse of how they filmed ‘The Kashmir Files’. “This is people’s film. Show it to your parents and younger ones today,” he wrote.

This is how we shot #TheKashmirFiles.

This is from Radhika Menon’s famous speech scene.

This is people's film. Show it to your parents and younger ones today.#RightToJustice #BTS pic.twitter.com/8hjP5TTokE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2022

