'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Denies Signing Kangana Ranaut For His Next; 'My Films Don't Need Stars'

Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ juggernaut run at the box office continues as the film inches closer to the Rs 250 crore mark in the domestic circuit. And with several A-listers extending their support to the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990, fans have been pretty excited to know more about the ace filmmaker’s next project. While reports making rounds on the internet hinted at Agnihotri currently working on a collaboration with actress Kangana Ranaut for his next, the filmmaker has denied all these reports in a recent interview.

Addressing the rumours, Agnihotri shared his belief with Bollywood Hungama and said, “My films don’t need stars. They need actors.” The filmmaker, who believes that cinema is a writer-directors medium also shared why he doesn’t make star-driven films. “When I started my journey 12 years ago, I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film,” he added.

SEE ALSO: John Abraham Refuses To Talk About ‘The Kashmir Files’; Slams Journalist For Asking ‘Crazy Questions’

Kangana, who has praised Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ on multiple occasions in the recent past, was reported to be in talks with the filmmaker for a project, but Agnihotri’s statement cleared the air around the rumour.

‘The Kashmir Files’ features an ensemble cast comprising of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film which released on March 11, has already raked in a total of Rs 236.28 crore, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh’s latest update.

#TheKashmirFiles inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark, should comfortably cross the coveted number in *Weekend 4*… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 236.28 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/kYHcyxZrxr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

Recently, Agnihotri also revealed that his wife-actor Pallavi Joshi and he have been invited to the British Parliament to talk about the film and the plight of the Kashmiri pandits next month. Read more about it here.

SEE ALSO: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Why He Hasn’t Watched Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ Yet; Watch

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Denies Signing Kangana Ranaut For His Next; 'My Films Don't Need Stars'