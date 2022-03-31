'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher's 1993 Speech Supporting Kashmiri Pandits Goes Viral – Watch

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ which released earlier this month (March 11), has gone on to dominate the box office. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990, the film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in significant roles is also trending on various social platforms. And with many renowned personalities like Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, and others also extending their support, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, shared a throwback video of himself from 1993 in which he can be seen extending his support to the Kashmiri Hindus.

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared the video and wrote, “A seminar was organized by him in Delhi in 1993 after the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus. Where I was asked to speak something along with being honored. Here is that speech. I have always tried to be the voice of these refugees in my own country.”

While the video has been trending on the internet, the 67-year-old actor shared his last picture with his father while dedicating his performance in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial to him. A Kashmiri pandit himself, Kher shared the photo with a heartwarming caption that read: “My last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. The simplest soul on earth. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to Kashmir but couldn’t! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him.”

My last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. The simplest soul on earth. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to Kashmir but couldn’t! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him.🙏💔 #KashmiriHindu pic.twitter.com/GG2OhtSgQ2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 31, 2022

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has managed to collect another Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday which has helped the film’s total reach a staggering figure of Rs 236.28 crore in its third week at the box office.

#TheKashmirFiles inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark, should comfortably cross the coveted number in *Weekend 4*… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 236.28 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/kYHcyxZrxr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

