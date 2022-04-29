The Kardashians fans spot Kris Jenner’s creative contact names for her daughters

As members of one of the world’s most famous families, the Kardashians will go to lengths in order to protect their privacy, even if that means constantly changing their phone numbers.

During the newest episode of The Kardashians, which aired Thursday (28 April), plans for Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were underway as the 66-year-old matriarch Kris Jenner called her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. However, what caught the attention of viewers more than Barker’s proposal were the siblings’ creative contact names inJenner’s phone.

For example, Khloe’s name was seen written as “Khloe 2020” in her mother’s phone. For 26-year-old supermodel Kendall, she is listed as “Kendall Nuevo” – perhaps a subtle reference to her 818 Tequila brand.

Kylie is saved as “Kylie New New 2022,” but perhaps the best nickname of all was given to Kim, who was identified in her mother’s phone as “Kimbo 2022”.

“Kris Jenner’s contacts are EVERYTHING,” said one fan on Twitter.

“Best part of the new Kardashian show is getting to see Kris Jenner has Kim Kardashian saved in her phone as ‘Kimbo 2022,’” said someone else.

While Khloe seemed lucky enough to have the same phone number for two years running, it appears Kylie has already switched her phone number twice in less than a year.

“Kris Jenner saving Kylie’s new phone number as ‘Kylie New New 2022’ is the same energy as me saving my friends’ new numbers,” tweeted a fan.

Fans were also quick to provide their rankings of Kris’s contact names: “My ranking of what Kris Jenner calls her daughters in her contacts. 1) Kylie New New 2022 2) Kimbo 2022 3) Kendall Nuevo 4) Khloe 2020”.

Throughout the third episode of The Kardashians, viewers were taken behind-the-scenes of Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut as host. Kanye West made an appearance when he surprised Kardashian with a hard drive containing the unseen footage from her 2003 sex tape. Fans also learned that Barker visited the gravesite of the Kardashians’ father, Robert Kardashian, and asked for permission to marry his daughter Kourtney.

