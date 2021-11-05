‘The joy, terror, and love that is parenting’: Pete Buttigieg’s two-month-old son home from hospital after three weeks

Pete Buttigieg’s newborn son has been brought home after three weeks of being in and out of hospitals.

On Friday, the transportation secretary’s husband Chasten Buttigieg tweeted that two-month-old Joseph “Gus” August has returned home after treatment.

“After three weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great!” his post reads.

“We’re so relieved, thankful, and excited for him and Penelope to take DC by storm! Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers.

He added: “A special thank you to the countless medical professionals who helped Gus (and his dads and sister) along the way. We are so grateful for your tenderness and care.”

Chasten also thanked everyone who shared stories from their newborn and paediatric intensive care unit experiences.

“Those were so comforting during such a scary time. Thank you for helping us feel less-alone amidst all of the anxiety and uncertainty.”

Secretary Buttigieg added: “Thankful, relieved, and reflecting a great deal on the mixture of joy, terror, and love that is parenting.”

The Buttigiegs welcomed Gus and his twin sister Penelope Rose in August.

A week ago, Chasten posted on Instagram that Gus would be spending his first Halloween in the hospital with a picture of him dressed as a traffic cone, being held by the secretary.

“Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates! 🎃🚗 🚧🚸,” he captioned the picture.

“As you can see, we’re spending this Halloween in the hospital,” he continued. “Gus has been having a rough go of it but we’re headed in the right direction. We’re so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months. And also, for the dedicated and kind medical professionals who have helped take care of our two little pumpkins as they’ve grown stronger, healthier, and cuter.”

One of the first people to offer congratulations on the news that Gus was out of the hospital was White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

She tweeted in response to the secretary: “As many have said – its like your heart is living outside of your body (being a parent) so happy to hear the great news about baby Gus and of course for sister Penelope to have her life long buddy by her side.”

Secretary Buttigieg was criticised by conservatives for taking paternity leave and was also the target of homophobic comments regarding his decision to adopt twins and build a family with his husband.

In mid-October Ms Psaki shut down a question from a Newsmax correspondent regarding Mr Buttigieg’s paternity leave, refusing to apologise for it and emphasising that it is the belief of the administration that all parents should have time off for a new child and ideally want to make it law.

