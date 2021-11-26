The Italian mansion featured in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Based in Lake Como, Italy, the mansion famously known as Villa Balbiano was depicted in the film as the home of patriarch Aldo Gucci, played by Al Pacino.

The film also stars Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek.

The lavish home will be available to one lucky booker for a single overnight stay on 30 March 2022 for $1,125 (£845).

Villa Balbiano is a historical palazzo that once belonged to the famous cardinal Tolomeo Gallio, who built it at the end of the 16th century and used it as his main residence.

A century later, it was enlarged and embellished by the Italian cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church, who used the villa to host festivals, banquets, and dances.

Villa Balbiano is a historical palazzo that once belonged to the famous Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio

According to the official website, Villa Balbiano is currently the “largest private residence on the lake, with an extensive sumptuous garden, which was distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers, an outdoor swimming pool, a private pier, and a boathouse”.

“Inside, its historic interiors have been filled with finest objets d’art and furniture of past centuries, sourced from Sotheby’s and Christie’s,” the website added.

Bookings open on Monday, 6 December, at 12pm Eastern time (6pm BST).

House of Gucci is in theatres now.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Italian villa from House of Gucci is now on Airbnb