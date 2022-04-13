The iPad mini is available at its lowest ever price right now

Apple isn’t known for its generous discounts, but right now there’s £155 off the most recent edition of the iPad mini at Amazon. You can have it in any colour you want, so long as it’s pink.

The wifi+ cellular model of the miniature Apple tablet is discounted by 25 percent for a limited time, meaning you can use your phone plan to bring mobile data connectivity to your iPad wherever you wander. It’s the best price we’ve seen on the popular 6th generation iPad mini, which usually retails for £599.

There are smaller discounts to be found on the purple, grey and white editions, though the biggest savings are on this exact configuration: the 64GB storage option, in pink and with mobile data capability. Shoppers will also have to wait four to six weeks for delivery, as demand spikes for the cheap iPad.

The 6th generation iPad mini launched in September 2021 and features a compact 8.3in display and powerful specs that frogleaped the existing iPad air, making it the more enticing option for Apple fans looking for a portable and speedy tablet.

The next generation of Apple tablets aren’t likely to appear before September 2022, so anyone who snaps up this iPad deal is almost certain to be using the latest model for another five months at least.

You can real all about the tablet in our full review of the iPad mini, and be sure to check out all of the best iPad deals in April for even more discounts on these Apple devices. For now, keep on reading for everything you need to know about this stellar deal.

Screen size: 8.3in

8.3in Dimensions: 195mm x 135mm x 6mm

195mm x 135mm x 6mm Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Resolution: Liquid retina

Liquid retina Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 12MP (wide)

12MP (wide) Front camera: 12MP (ultrawide)

12MP (ultrawide) Weight: 293g

In our full review of the 2021 version of the iPad mini, our reviewer praised the tablet’s performance versus the larger models, saying “the iPad mini is more powerful than the iPad air and has features the bigger tablet can’t match, such as ‘centre stage’ for video calls. It has the best unlock set-up of any iPad – a sophisticated and convenient touch ID button. It has a super-fast processor, and it’s amazingly convenient and pocketable.”

The dinky screen size of the iPad mini is obviously the tablet’s main selling point, but for those in search of a larger display we’d suggest looking at the iPad air or entry-level iPad. The supersized iPad pro is often discounted too, though the premium tablet has a much high starting price. “In terms of a slick, capable tablet that you can take anywhere,” says our reviewer “the new iPad mini has the lot.”

