The Internet Wasn’t Ready For Ryan Reynold’s ‘Deadpool 3’ Drop About Hugh Jackman’s Return As Wolverine

Since Disney Expo 2023, MCU fans have been waiting for months for an update about Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. On Tuesday night the actor took to his social media accounts and apologised for not being present for D23, however, he said that they have been working on the project for years and he couldn’t come up with anything, except getting Hugh Jackman to unretire his Wolverine suit.

Deadpool is all set to enter the MCU with the third installment. The film has already been one of the most anticipated MCU releases, now with the casting it has become an even bigger deal. In the video, Ryan said he has been hard at work thinking about how to make Deadpool’s first appearance in the MCU special.

The video also features some shots of the actor working hard to come up with a story idea, drinking his own Gin, one shot of him taking leisure strolls, and another of him hunched over a typewriter. He added, “I’ve really had to search my soul on this one.” Hugh Jackman then can be seen walking in the background, to whom Ryan asks if he’d be interested in joining the team, and he says, “Sure.”

Jackman, back in 2017 had famously retired from playing the superhero after his final appearance in Logan. The film also ended with him getting brutally murdered which left fans devastated. The film was also promoted as fans final chance to see the actor in his superhero avatar.

Fans on Twitter have been rejoicing the big return.

WAAH IT”S REALLY OFFICIAL !! hugh jackman reprising his role as wolverine once again (for the last time 😭 and i thought logan was the last time) in deadpool 3 AAAAAAAA — ado-chan (@adoch4n) September 28, 2022

Wow deadpool and Wolverine are coming in Deadpool 3#Logan #Deadpool3 #Wolverine — Dipendar yadav (@dipendaryadav08) September 28, 2022

Finally “Merc with a Mouth” joins the MCU. #Deadpool3 — Himanshu Bagul (@HimanshuBagul6) September 28, 2022

Deadpool 3 directed by Shawn Levy, has been slated for release on September 6, 2024. The film will also mark Jackman’s debut appearance in the MCU.

