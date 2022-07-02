The Internet Is Thirsting Over Vijay Deverakonda's Almost Nude 'Liger' Poster And We Can See Why

Vijay Deverakonda will be making his much anticipated Bollywood debut through his upcoming movie Liger and the new poster of the movie has everyone’s jaw on the floor. In the new poster of Liger, Deverakonda is seen posing nude and the internet is going gaga over it. The film also stars Ananya Pandey in the lead role with boxer Mike Tyson making a cameo.
Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram and shared a poster of Liger on which he could be seen standing nude with a bouquet of roses covering his private parts. Sharing the poster he wrote, “ Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER.”
As the poster was unveiled, fans went crazy on the internet and trended #VijayDeverakonda and #Liger. Take a look at some of the reactions below.
#SexiestPosterEver of the decade from our fav @TheDeverakonda who’s looking gorgeous as ever. Jealous of those roses 🤪🤪❤️❤️ #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/ncpaMXtvzC
— Karya🎗️ (@Introvert07girl) July 2, 2022
The most sensational and curiosity raising poster till now .#Liger@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/A1UfOKPNOw
— Dinesh Kumarᴸᶦᵍᵉʳᵒⁿᴬᵘᵍ²⁵🐯 (@TheRowdyDinesh) July 2, 2022
How hot @TheDeverakonda!!! You’re killing us with your hotness 🔥🔥🔥#SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/AznaUx8huD
— Khushiii🦋 (@its_khushiii0) July 2, 2022
Undoubtedly #SexiestPosterEver
You’re proving why we are crazy about you. And then you should have You truly to out of ur way to make an impact… 👏👏👏#VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/fR1x6XlL3b
— Payal Chaudhari (@PayalCh53) July 2, 2022
Anna @TheDeverakonda Completely Shocked! Never expected this! Another BB on the Way. Waiting Eagerly for trailer #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/EMyG7VqDgK
— Dinesh Kumarᴸᶦᵍᵉʳᵒⁿᴬᵘᵍ²⁵🐯 (@TheRowdyDinesh) July 2, 2022
This is a piece of art 🔥🔥 @TheDeverakonda you have distracted almost every human right now what have you doneee 🥵🥵 #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/Ybmsojr9eJ
— shiva40318 (@shiva40318) July 2, 2022
Instead of trolling this poster let’s appreciate him. Only few actors who dares to do these kind of roles.
Biggg salute to @TheDeverakonda anna
Your dedication towards work is next level 🔥 no one can match it. 💯
We are always with you my #LIGER #VijayDeverakonda ♥️ https://t.co/N08Xdw7i5Q
— Sam_Jain_ᴸᶦᵍᵉʳᵒⁿᴬᵘᵍ²⁵🐯 (@sammedjain108) July 2, 2022
Im starring at this poster for almost 30 mins now 😜 can’t take my eyes offf 🥵🥵 #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/rnUyAgY38J
— Hemu⚡ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ (IN ACTIVE) 😓 (@NameIsHemuu) July 2, 2022
