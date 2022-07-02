The Internet Is Thirsting Over Vijay Deverakonda's Almost Nude 'Liger' Poster And We Can See Why

Vijay Deverakonda will be making his much anticipated Bollywood debut through his upcoming movie Liger and the new poster of the movie has everyone’s jaw on the floor. In the new poster of Liger, Deverakonda is seen posing nude and the internet is going gaga over it. The film also stars Ananya Pandey in the lead role with boxer Mike Tyson making a cameo.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram and shared a poster of Liger on which he could be seen standing nude with a bouquet of roses covering his private parts. Sharing the poster he wrote, “ Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER.”

As the poster was unveiled, fans went crazy on the internet and trended #VijayDeverakonda and #Liger. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

