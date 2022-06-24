The Internet Is Creeped Out As Ezra Miller Reportedly Hosts A Mother And Her 3 Kids With Guns, And Weed Lying Around

Trouble doesn’t seem to be stopping for actor Ezra Miller and he has now been accused of hosting a mother and her three kids aged one to five, on his farm in Vermont. The living conditions on his farm are reportedly not safe for the children and the actor has several guns and bullets lying around in the house.

According to Rolling Stone, the woman and Ezra Miller met while the actor was in Hawaii, where he was arrested twice. Sources told the publication that the environment was unsafe for children, and alleged that there are unattended guns all over Miller’s 96-acre property. The source also recalled an event where the one-year-old child allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

SEE ALSO: Ezra Miller Has Reportedly Been Axed As Flash By Warner Bros. As They Go Missing With A Teen

The children’s father has claimed that Miller flew the woman and her children, without the father’s knowledge and he has not been able to see or speak with his children since they have left Hawaii. The mother, however, claims that she escaped her abusive ex and Miller has been helping her.

She said, “[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us. They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Netizens have reacted to the entire incident and are slamming Warner Bros. for their silence and several netizens said that Miller was becoming creepier day by day.

this ezra miller situation has just continued escalating. between them terrorizing hawai’i, being linked to a missing child, caught trying to groom a 12 year old, and now holding a mom + her three kids hostage it’s just. been nonstop and barely *anybody has said or done anything. — sk (@kirkxxs) June 23, 2022

So no one in Hollywood has really spoke up abt the Ezra Miller situation but had a mouthful to say abt Will smith slapping someone on stage 😭. But I’m sure Hollywood finds cults and kidnappings normal, especially anything involving children 🙄 — o (@sinnysinatra) June 23, 2022

Amber Heard and Ezra Miller to DC films executives pic.twitter.com/x6flvrkpJt — sᴀᴍsᴏɴ 🅥 (@SAMSONXY) June 15, 2022

How can Ezra Miller commit a new crime every single day and not be in jail yet? — Count Dankula߷ (@CountDankulaTV) June 20, 2022

How can Ezra Miller commit a new crime every single day and not be in jail yet? — Count Dankula߷ (@CountDankulaTV) June 20, 2022

I hope Ezra Miller doesn’t wind up being a serial killer or something. Those Instagram posts were creepy AF. And Miller has a track record of being unhinged and violent. — Kneon (@Kneon) June 15, 2022

This Ezra Miller shit keeps getting creepier and creepier — vanilla (@guatemamma) June 24, 2022

Never heard of Ezra Miller until tonight and now I know he’s a creepy wackjob who groomed a 12yo, sounds like he’s trying to open Neverland Ranch 2, violently attacked a karaoke singer (tho, who among us..), and nobody cared until there was a picture of some pistols — I. Noah Guy – collegial, collaborative, and proud (@Decentguyusedto) June 24, 2022

We need to talk about Ezra Miller. They are currently on the run with an indigenous teen that they began grooming at age 12. They have drugged, brainwashed, and abused them, taken their phone and ID, assaulted their family, and are mocking police for not being able to catch them. https://t.co/4woxRlPjQU — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 16, 2022

Miller was earlier accusedof grooming a minor from the age of 12 by her parents Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle. The couple filed court documents in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and alleged that Miller has been “physically and emotionally abusing” as well as “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare” of their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, since she was 12. Tokata is now 18.

The actor is also reportedly on the run and missing with the 18-year-old. The actor has apparently deleted their Instagram account after sharing several memes mocking the allegations against him.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : The Internet Is Creeped Out As Ezra Miller Reportedly Hosts A Mother And Her 3 Kids With Guns, And Weed Lying Around