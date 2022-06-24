The Internet Is Creeped Out As Ezra Miller Reportedly Hosts A Mother And Her 3 Kids With Guns, And Weed Lying Around

Posted on June 24, 2022 0 Comments0

Trouble doesn’t seem to be stopping for actor Ezra Miller and he has now been accused of hosting a mother and her three kids aged one to five, on his farm in Vermont. The living conditions on his farm are reportedly not safe for the children and the actor has several guns and bullets lying around in the house.

According to Rolling Stone, the woman and Ezra Miller met while the actor was in Hawaii, where he was arrested twice. Sources told the publication that the environment was unsafe for children, and alleged that there are unattended guns all over Miller’s 96-acre property. The source also recalled an event where the one-year-old child allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

SEE ALSO: Ezra Miller Has Reportedly Been Axed As Flash By Warner Bros. As They Go Missing With A Teen

The children’s father has claimed that Miller flew the woman and her children, without the father’s knowledge and he has not been able to see or speak with his children since they have left Hawaii. The mother, however, claims that she escaped her abusive ex and Miller has been helping her.

She said, “[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us. They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Netizens have reacted to the entire incident and are slamming Warner Bros. for their silence and several netizens said that Miller was becoming creepier day by day.

Miller was earlier accusedof grooming a minor from the age of 12 by her parents Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle. The couple filed court documents in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and alleged that Miller has been “physically and emotionally abusing” as well as “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare” of their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, since she was 12. Tokata is now 18.

The actor is also reportedly on the run and missing with the 18-year-old. The actor has apparently deleted their Instagram account after sharing several memes mocking the allegations against him.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : The Internet Is Creeped Out As Ezra Miller Reportedly Hosts A Mother And Her 3 Kids With Guns, And Weed Lying Around

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *