The Internet Defends Prince George After Royal Author Reveals He Said ‘My Dad Will Be King, You Better Watch Out’

Posted on September 30, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nine-year-old eldest son, Prince George has found himself the topic of a social media debate. Royal author Katie Nicholl, in her book titled The New Royals, claimed that Prince George used his royal title to warn his peers from getting on his bad side and the dire consequences of doing so.

As reported by Times Now, Katie wrote in the book, ”[William and Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.” She further wrote that during a spat with his classmate, Prince George said, ”My dad will be king so you better watch out,”

It was not long before the internet picked up on the anecdote and had a rather mixed reaction to it. While some took a comical approach to react to the story, particularly desi Twitterati who were reminded of rich Delhiites, some came out in support of the second-in-line prince amidst his incessant online bullying.

Many also bashed author Katie Nicholl for writing about it in the book. They held her responsible for Prince George’s bullying on social media.

Cover Image: Sourced

