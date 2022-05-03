The Independent offers readers a fresh way to stay informed with our new feature-filled app

The Independent is offering readers a fresh way to keep up with the latest news and our award-winning in-depth reporting and analysis with the launch of The Independent app.

Combining our Independent Premium app and The Independent Daily Edition* into one convenient location, the new app means readers can access the best of our journalism – wherever they are – quickly and simply. The Independent has a long history of innovation and putting its readers first – the launch of this new app fits into that tradition, making sure readers can get the most out of the coverage they enjoy and trust.

New features include:

5 things you need to know today: Stay well informed with a selection of the best of our journalism across the newsroom

Live news feeds: Follow the news as it breaks with real-time updates as stories evolve throughout the day

Audio articles and playlists: Bring our reporting with you when on the go with audio articles, including the ability to download them for offline listening. You can also build playlists for a seamless experience

Independent TV: Bring the headlines to life and immerse yourself further in the story with access to the latest video clips

Access to the daily digital newspapers: Subscribers can wake up to your digital newspaper from 5am each morning, alongside our live news coverage. Meaning all the journalism you love in one location

New interface and design: Browse at your leisure with our brand new interface and enhanced discovery, designed for easy reading and fast navigation

Dark mode: Perfect for settling in for some evening reading or bedtime browsing

It is the ideal app for keeping informed through the day – whether that is a morning briefing, lunchtime reading or late-night thinking.

Beyond these new features, the app keeps the best of what has come before:

Breaking news notifications: Stay in step with an ever-changing world and receive the headlines as they happen with our breaking news notifications

Ad-free reading: Dive into articles with zero distractions and get lost in the story with ad-free reading across the app for subscribers

Daily crossword and sudoku: Train your brain and be entertained with our extensive range of puzzles available to subscribers, including daily crosswords and sudoku

Exclusive events: Join the debate with our series of events on topical issues each month, featuring expert-led panel discussions and live Q&As

Save articles to bookmarks: Create custom reading lists for later and never miss an article again

Share stories: Get a conversation going and keep friends and family in the know by sharing articles of interest on social media

To get started, simply download The Independent app on to your mobile device or tablet – via the Apple App Store or the Google Play store – and enjoy The Independent wherever you are, whenever you want.

*Exclusive to ‘Independent Premium + Daily Edition’ subscribers

