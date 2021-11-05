The Independent is to launch a weekly comment newsletter

As many of us return to a version of “the old normal”, there’s one thing we’ll all be grateful for: office conversation.

But whether your time spent at the water cooler is virtual (on Slack), full-time or twice a week (for the Indy Voices team), you won’t want to miss out on the hottest topics.

Here’s where The Independent can help. On 23 October, we’ll be launching a newsletter to bring you the very best digest of our weekly comment content, straight from the Voices desk.

We’ll gather together the very best political analysis by our in-house experts, John Rentoul and Andrew Grice, as well as business and finance expertise from Hamish McRae and James Moore.

We’ll feature takedowns that sing (and sting) from our political sketch writer Tom Peck, comment and editorials from our in-house sage, Sean O’Grady – not to mention wisdom and wisecracks from our regular columnists Shaparak Khorsandi, Jenny Eclair and Mark Thomas.

You’ll also find punchy prose and insider information from the likes of Mary Dejevsky, Cathy Newman, Marie Le Conte, Salma Shah, Vince Cable – and more, including daily comment from your Voices editors Chris Stevenson, Rupert Hawksley and Victoria Richards, as well as a bevvy of the brightest writers talking about the issues that matter: from Brexit to Covid, the climate crisis and women’s rights.

We’ll also be reserving a special slot for The Independent’s new advice column, ‘Dear Vix’, featuring answers to your most soul-searching questions on life, love, work and family.

The weekly email will be sent to your inbox for free every Saturday, to ease you into the weekend – and give you the perfect ideas to continue the conversation on Monday morning.

