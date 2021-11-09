The impacts of the climate crisis are not gender-neutral

We are confronted everyday by the impacts of the climate crisis – from rising temperatures and extreme weather events, to news of mass displacement following natural disasters.

But for many women and girls — who make up the majority of the global poor and vulnerable — the climate crisis hasn’t simply resulted in warmer summers. The rapidly-changing climate is exacerbating and deepening existing gender inequalities and women and girls are bearing the biggest burden, facing new threats to their rights and choices.

The climate crisis an inequitable leveller, a multiplier of existing vulnerabilities, intrinsically linked to poverty; those with the fewest resources are the most susceptible to its negative effects.

More extreme and less predictable weather patterns, including more frequent, intense rainfall, floods, spells of drought lasting several years, landslides, hurricanes, and cyclones limit access to safe water, sanitation and shelter, worsen food insecurity, and impact access to health care and education. The consequences, especially for women and girls, are devastating.

Poverty and food insecurity, driven by climate-related loss of livelihoods and global warming and air pollution, are negatively impacting maternal and newborn health outcomes, with increased risks of premature deliveries, stillbirths and low birth weights.

Cyclones and typhoons in the Asia-Pacific region have precipitated spikes in violence against women and girls. Sexual and physical violence and harmful practices, including female genital mutilation, have all increased during extended periods of drought in East Africa and tropical storms in Latin America.

Girls are being pulled out of school and into marriage by families suffering financial hardships, left unable to feed their children following extreme weather events. And for displaced women and girls in humanitarian settings, a lack of access to sexual and reproductive health services and information is one of the leading causes of death.

The climate crisis is a major threat to the vision of people-centred development at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development, reinforced at the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 in 2019.

Without equal rights and the ability to exercise their agency and take control over their bodies and lives — essential elements of gender equality — women and girls are simply not on an equal footing when it comes to navigating the devastation the climate crisis can bring. The better and more equal future they have been promised for so long hangs by a precarious thread.

But there is more cause for alarm. Researchers, pundits and even some policymakers continue to propose that “population engineering” and “population control” be used as a tool in the fight against the climate crisis, despite the dark history of coercive family planning policies which burden women and girls who already lack agency and choice.

Neither the problem nor the solution, however, lies with women’s bodies or their reproductive choices. It is the wealthiest countries with the lowest levels of fertility that emit the highest levels of greenhouse gases.

Promoting family planning alone as a solution to the current crisis could prove a grave misdirection, distracting from the true drivers of climate change and shifting attention away from those responsible onto populations that are already disproportionately affected by its impacts — women and girls, migrants, refugees, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

We must get smarter about climate mitigation strategies and policies and ensure that climate action goes hand-in-hand with efforts to realize and protect women and girls’ rights, especially their reproductive choices and their right to live free from violence.

Current efforts to increase resilience to the climate crisis and strengthen adaptation are simply not sufficient, nor are they always designed to prevent disproportionate impacts on women and girls – as well as other populations in vulnerable or marginalized situations – who continue to be left behind.

Few countries have invested in universal sexual and reproductive health and rights as part of comprehensive climate adaptation efforts. Yet the expansion of health services, including maternal health, family planning, and protection services, empower women and girls to take control of their body, protect their rights, make choices and realize their potential, strengthening the resilience and ability of communities to adapt and recover to climate crisis impacts.

The urgent need for health systems that are resilient to changing environmental conditions and that can maintain the delivery of these essential and life-saving health and protection services will also increase with climate impacts expected to double humanitarian needs by 2030.

We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against the climate emergency — it is a fight that must unite us all. Tackling inequalities is key to building a better, healthier planet for all.

It is essential that we address both crises together — the climate crisis and gender inequality — and ensure that women and girls have a voice in all climate decision making and action.

They must be part of the solution, driving action that advances their rights and bolsters their resilience and ability to adapt and recover. We must ensure, at all costs, that women and girls’ rights and choices are not traded off against the future of the planet.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

