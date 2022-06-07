The Hunger Games prequel film releases first teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer has been released for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

While it doesn’t reveal much, fans have been invited back to the franchise by a stunning visual that shows a frost-covered bird and snake transforming into glittering gold.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name, the film will be a prequel to the Katniss Everdeen trilogy which began a decade ago.

Other details at this time remain scarce, given the title is not yet in production, but Rachel Zegler is expected to star as heroine Lucy Gray Baird.

