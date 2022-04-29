The Hunger Games fans rejoice at prequel film announcement: ‘I’m gonna pass out’

Fans have been celebrating plans for a new film in The Hunger Games movie franchise.

News of the project was announced on the final day of CinemaCon (28 April), the movie industry’s annual expo for cinema owners, in Las Vegas.

Lionsgate teased the 2023 release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on the 2020 Suzanne Collins novel, at the event.

Set years before Katniss Evergreen volunteered as tribute in the first Hunger Games film, the prequel tells the story of young Coriolanus Snow, who grows up to the president of dystopian Panem.

Instead of a trailer or even a teaser, Lionsgate debuted only the film’s logo in the series’ familiar gold. Not that a lack of information about the project stopped fans from celebrating.

“BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES MOVIE RELEASE DATE AND THEY ALREADY HAVE THE CAST?? I’M GONNA PASS OUT,” wrote one user .

“PLEASE stop getting sick so I can go watch The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on November 17, 2023,” begged another.

Anticipating the news that’s yet to be announced was part of the thrill for some.

“I am so sorry for the person I am going to be when they cast Sejanus Plinth in the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes movie,” one fan wrote.

So far, no casting announcements have been made.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set for release on 17 November, 2023

