The Hundred fixtures: What are the dates and times for 2022 matches after draft?

The Hundred is back for 2022 with the draft sparking excitement after the Southern Brave won the the inaugural edition of English cricket’s franchise short-format competition last year. The Brave were the pre-tournament favourites and dispatched the Birmingham Phoenix in the final at Lord’s to become the first men’s champions.

Expectations will be high as teams look to assemble a strong squad in the player draft, with the option of retaining up to ten men’s players from 2021, with a retention window giving teams the chance to negotiate new contracts. But following its expiration, the snake-draft system looks to plug gaps in 42 open spots across the eight teams.

Welsh Fire have plenty of work to do, with seven spots to fill, with the Southern Brave and Trent Rockets well set and looking to just tweak their balance with four new additions. London Spirit will hope to showcase their top pick, a luxury handed to them after finishing last in 2021, as The Hundred looks to seek a balance in competition and fresh hope for every team each year.

The tournament will not only showcase some of the best England players in one-day cricket but several high-profile overseas stars will look to dazzle up and down the country, including David Warner, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

Here are the fixtures for the new season on the road to the final on 3 September:

The Hundred Fixtures 2022

Wednesday 3 August – Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl, 19:00

Thursday 4 August – Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval, 18:30

Friday 5 August ­– Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Old Trafford, 18:30

Saturday 6 August – Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, 14:30

Sunday 7 August – Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens, 14:00

Monday 8 August – London Spirit v Manchester Originals, Lord’s, 18:30

Tuesday 9 August – Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, Headingley, 18:30

Wednesday 10 August – Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, Edgbaston, 18:30

Thursday 11 August – Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, Kia Oval, 15:00

Friday 12 August – Southern Brave v London Spirit, Ageas Bowl, 18:30

Saturday 13 August – Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, Old Trafford, 14:30

Saturday 13 August – Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens, 18:00

Sunday 14 August – Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley, 14:30

Sunday 14 August – Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, Kia Oval, 18:00

Monday 15 August – Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, 18:30

Tuesday 16 August – Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, Old Trafford, 18:30

Wednesday 17 August – Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge, 19:00

Thursday 18 August – Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, Ageas Bowl, 19:00

Friday 19 August – Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston, 19:00

Saturday 20 August – Trent Rockets v London Spirit, Trent Bridge, 19:00

Sunday 21 August – Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley, 19:00

Monday 22 August – Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, 18:30

Tuesday 23 August – Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, Kia Oval, 18:30

Wednesday 24 August – London Spirit v Welsh Fire, Lord’s, 18:30

Thursday 25 August – Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, Ageas Bowl, 19:00

Friday 26 August – Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens, 19:00

Saturday 27 August – London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord’s, 19:00

Sunday 28 August – Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston, 19:00

Monday 29 August – Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge, 19:00

Tuesday 30 August – London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, Lord’s, 18:30

Wednesday 31 August – Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, Headingley, 15:00

Wednesday 31 August – Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, Old Trafford, 18:30

Friday 2 September – Eliminator (The Ageas Bowl), 18:30

Saturday 3 September – Final (Lord’s), 18:30

