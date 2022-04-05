The Hundred Draft 2022 LIVE: Every team pick, draw order, fixtures and ticket news

The Southern Braves and the Oval Invincibles parade their trophies at Lord’s

The Hundred returns in 2022 after the inaugural edition of English cricket’s franchise short-format competition was held last year. Pre-tournament favourites Southern Brave became the first men’s champions, and will be hoping to again assemble a strong squad in the player draft. Teams were permitted to retain up to ten men’s players from 2021, negotiating new contracts during the retention window. After the retention period, there are 42 open spots across the eight teams to be filled in a snake-draft system held remotely.

Welsh Fire have the most spots to fill, with seven, while the defending champions and Trent Rockets have only four players to recruit. London Spirit have the top pick having finished last in 2021. Each team has a single “Right to Match” card that can be used to match the bid made by another outfit for a player under contract in 2021, provided they have a pick in the necessary salary band. 17 overseas and 25 domestic players will be slotted to teams during the draft, before squads are filled out by one overseas and one domestic wildcard in July.

While international commitments may impact on availability, there are a number of high-profile overseas stars likely to attract top-bracket attention – with David Warner, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell chief among them. Batters Laurie Evans, who failed to agree a retention deal with the Oval Invincibles, and Joe Clarke could capitalise on strong winter performances and be high-ticket domestic options.

Show latest update 1649149151 The Hundred Draft 2022: Overseas entrants £125,000 reserve price Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Mitchell Marsh, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Warner £100,000 reserve price Shakib Al Hasan, Quinton de Kock, Jhye Richardson, Andre Russell £75,000 reserve price Mohammad Amir, Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Shadab Khan, Evin Lewis, Riley Meredith, David Miller, Haris Rauf, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman £60,000 reserve price Sean Abbott, Finn Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Glenn Phillips, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Santner, Odean Smith, Will Young, Adam Zampa £50,000 reserve price Kyle Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Martin Guptill, Simon Harmer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Moises Henriques, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shoaib Malik, Ben McDermott, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Josh Philippe, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Dan Sams, Naseem Shah, D’Arcy Short, Logan Van Beek, Matthew Wade £40,000 reserve Qais Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry, Josh Inglis, Chris Lynn, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Romario Shepherd, Lendl Simmons, Dane Vilas, Imad Wasim Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 09:59 1649152801 The Hundred 2022: How to get tickets for men’s and women’s tournaments Harry Latham-Coyle 5 April 2022 11:00 1649152589 The Hundred Draft 2022: Which men’s players have been retained? London Spirit Retained: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (£100k), Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence (£60k), Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara (£40k), Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal (£30k), Zak Crawley, Mark Wood (England Test contracts) Welsh Fire Retained: Ben Duckett (£100k), Jake Ball (£75k), David Payne (£60k), Leus du Plooy (£50k), Ryan Higgins, Matt Critchley (£40k), Josh Cobb (£30k), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope (England Test contracts) Manchester Originals Retained: Phil Salt (£100k), Matt Parkinson (£75k), Jamie Overton (£60k), Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby (£50k), Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen (£40k), Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison (£30k), Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson (England Test contracts) Northern Superchargers Retained: Adil Rashid (£125k), David Willey, Faf du Plessis (£100k), Harry Brook (£75k), Brydon Carse (£60k), Matty Potts, John Simpson (£50k), Adam Lyth (£40k), Callum Parkinson (£30k), Ben Stokes (England Test contract) Oval Invincibles Retained: Jason Roy (£125k), Sam Billings, Tom Curran (£100k), Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood (£75k), Reece Topley (£60k), Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter (£30k), Sam Curran, Rory Burns (England Test contracts) Trent Rockets Retained: Rashid Khan (£125k), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory (£100k), Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood (£60k), Samit Patel, Matt Carter (£50k), Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook (£40k), Tom Moores (£30k), Joe Root, Dawid Malan (England Test contracts) Birmingham Phoenix Retained: Liam Livingstone (£125k), Moeen Ali (£100k), Adam Milne, Benny Howell (£75k), Tom Abell (£60k), Will Smeed (£50k), Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond (£40k), Henry Brookes (£30k) Southern Brave Retained: Marcus Stoinis (£125k), James Vince, Tymal Mills (£100k), Chris Jordan, George Garton (£75k), Alex Davies, Jake Lintott (£60k), Tim David (£50k), Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton (£40k), Jofra Archer (England Test contract) Harry Latham-Coyle 5 April 2022 10:56 1649149271 The Hundred: The hits and misses of the first edition of tournament The first season of The Hundred is in the books more than three years after the idea of introducing another format into the domestic structure was first pitched by the England and Wales Cricket Board. Since its inception, the 100-ball competition designed to bring in new supporters to the game has divided opinion sharply among its existing fanbase, so has the past few weeks done anything to alter mindsets? Here we look at what has and has not worked from the inaugural edition of the ECB’s brainchild. Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 10:01

