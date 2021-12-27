The Huawei New Year Event knocks £500 off the brand’s leading laptop

Christmas might be all wrapped up, but the festive spirit is still in full swing at Huawei. If you’re planning on upgrading to a shiny new tablet for 2022, or you want to take working-from-home to the next level with a more powerful laptop, you have until 23 January to take advantage of the savings on offer during Huawei’s annual New Year Event.

The blockbuster sales event starts 27 December and sees discounts of up to £500 on some of Huawei’s most popular products, from wireless earbuds and the MateView monitor, to MatePro tablets, MateBook laptops and fitness-focused wearables.

You’ll also be entered into a grand prize draw when you subscribe to the Huawei newsletter, giving you a chance to make off like a tech-obsessed bandit with a bunch of top Huawei goodies. Other benefits to shopping directly from the Huawei store include fast, free delivery and the option to pay for your new device in three zero percent interest instalments.

To help get your 2022 off to the best possible start, we’ve rounded up some of the highlights from this year’s sale. For more, you can find the full selection over at the Huawei store.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021: Was £1,599.99, now £1,099.99, Huawei.com

The sleek and powerful Huawei MateBook X Pro has been updated for 2021 with the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a generous 16GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB solid state hard drive. It’s the ideal choice for anyone in search of a slim, stylish laptop that can handle everything from web browsing and Zoom calls to more processor-intensive jobs such as mobile video editing and gaming on-the-go.

The thin bezels and bright, vivid display means the MateBook X Pro is also well suited to your downtime hours too. Movies and TV shows look fantastic on this screen, while convenient security features like full touchscreen controls and the power button with embedded fingerprint scanner enables fast and seamless access to your device.

Looking for something else? The Huawei MateBook 14s (was £1,299.99, now £1,199.99) is the supercharged laptop of choice for power-users. It features a faster processor, a taller 3:2 display ideal for serious productivity, and a 90Hz refresh rate for silky smooth motion.

Take your entertainment with you wherever you wander with the newest Huawei MatePad Pro, a fast and versatile Android tablet that looks great and feels premium in the hand. Movies and TV shows shine on the high-resolution, 10.8in display, while the latest Kirin chipset under the hood means performance is snappy and responsive, even when juggling multiple apps in split-screen.

Looking for something else? For the little ones, take a look at the Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition (£179.99, Huawei.com). This tablet is designed with child-friendly security features at its core, and comes in a colourful bumper case that can be removed once the kids are a little older.

Huawei MateView: Was £599.99, now, £499.99, Huawei.com

Ready to give your home office the love and attention it deserves? Then maybe it’s time to upgrade to the Huawei MateView monitor. This 4K, ultra HD, 28in screen is taller than a typical display, meaning you can see more of what you’re working on at any one time. When you’re done with spreadsheets, the 98 percent DCI-P3 colour reproduction enables cinema-quality media streaming. The audio speaker is embedded within the adjustable vertical stand too, finishing off a neat and elegant design that blends into any setting.

Looking for something else? Need even faster response times for pin-sharp gaming? The Huawei MateView GT Series (from £349.99) has a 165Hz refresh rate and a curved form factor for a more immersive experience.

A versatile fitness wearable is the key to sticking to your “new year, new you” resolution. The Huawei Watch GT3 can track more than 100 workouts, including swimming, with a suite of biometric sensors capable of recording your vital statistics around the clock, and not just while you’re exercising.

The two week battery life means you don’t have to worry about it running out of juice before you do, while accurate GPS and heart rate tracking ensure you have all the data you need to start chasing down your fitness goals. During the Huawei New Year Even, every Huawei Watch GT3 comes with a free pair of FreeBuds 4i earphones.

Huawei FreeBuds 4: From £129.99, now £84.99, Huawei.com

With active noise cancellation and clever tuning technology that detects your unique ear shape and adjusts the audio to compensate, the Huawei FreeBuds 4 are a feature-packed pair of stylish, minimalist earbuds. They can detect when they’ve been removed and pause your music until you pop them back in, and thanks to the beefy 14.3mm drivers, they sound rich, bassy and clear even on noisy commutes.

Grab a pair during the Huawei New Year Event and you can pick up a free shock-absorbing silicone carry case to keep your new earbuds safe.

Huawei AX3 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Kit: Was £239.97, now £99.99, Huawei.com

Got unreliable wi-fi that keeps dropping out? The Huawei AX3 Whole Home mesh kit boosts the range of your existing wireless internet connection to cover the entire home, helping to put an end to endless buffering, slow download speeds and “dead zones” in corners of rooms. The mesh kit uses the latest wi-fi 6 protocol, and does away with fiddly passwords by letting you simply tap your Android smartphone against the device to seamlessly connect.

