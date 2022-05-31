The hottest barbecue deals to shop just in time for the jubilee weekend

The platinum jubilee is nearly here and will be an extra special celebration marking Her Majesty’s incredible 70-year reign.

As excitement grows about the four-day bank holiday weekend, we’re all hoping for glorious sunshine to commemorate the occasion and as well as hanging out the bunting, we’ll be firing up the barbecue too. But in true British style, even if rain does appear, it definitely won’t dampen spirits or our outdoor grilling plans.

Whether you prefer cooking with charcoal, gas, or on a smaller, portable BBQ, we’ve spotted a few savings fit for a royal bank holiday banquet.

You may have several barbecue recipes up your sleeve, or prefer to wing it with meat, fish, vegetables and more. Either way, you’ll be keen to see these jubilee barbecue savings, with deals popping up on different sized grills.

We’ve put together a few of our favourite deals to help you whip up a feast that’s fit for, well, a Queen.

Char-Broil cosmo grill 4+1 gas burner garden grill barbecue with side burner and storage: Was £299.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

This gas burner grill barbecue comes complete with a side burner and storage and is currently reduced by £50. You can order it using Amazon Prime for speedy delivery in time for the bank holiday too.

The stainless steel barbecue has a black painted finish, and the dimensions are 49.6 x 19.7 x 40.5 cm. We included a larger Char-Broil barbecue in our best gas barbecues guide, which our tester described as “best for family feasts”, referring to “the efficient cooking that Char-Broil has really become known for”. That’s high grilling praise indeed.

Enjoy cooking up a jubilee feast with this two-tier charcoal barbecue, which has a height-adjustable coal tray and grills for eight people. And with a £40 saving on the usual price, there’ll even be money left over for fuel.

There’s both a classic grill rack and a separate enclosed space for food that isn’t cooked directly over flames. And additional clever features cover a built-in thermometer to tell you when more charcoal is needed, air vents for circulation, and adjustable temperature settings. There’s nothing this budget friendly barbecue can’t do.

Argos home 4 burner gas barbecue with side burner: Was £190, now £150, Argos.co.uk

This four burner gas barbecue is on wheels for easy movement around the garden, and it also comes with a warming rack, electronic ignition, a side burner, hose and regulator. It caters for up to fifteen people, so will be ideal if you’re having friends and family over.

In fact, in our guide to best gas barbecues, our reviewer described the Argos home range as being known for “producing barbecues that can easily cater for a traditional bank holiday banquet without putting a sizeable dent in your bank balance.” They said a similar model “didn’t feel flimsy”, had a “very straightforward half-hour assembly” and “it’s easily cleaned when you’re done”. Tick, tick, tick.

Outback saturn hybrid 4 burner gas barbecue: Was £520, now £345, Homebase.co.uk

Should you prefer a colourful cooking option, this bright barbecue has been sliced in price by a whopping £175 and is a sizeable 118.5cm x 62cm x 139.5cm. There are several impressive features including a red gloss porcelain enamel roasting hood and stainless steel control panel.

You’ll also find a warming rack, built-in storage unit, bottle opener and a charcoal basket for an additional cooking option. It gets extra points for the Royal Britannia red shading too.

Char-Broil cosmo grill barbecue 6+1 pro gas grill BBQ, silver with cover: Was £419.99, now £335.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is a sizeable gas barbecue, which will cook for up to eighteen people and suit your jubilee street party. And right now it’s on offer with a generous 20 per cent off, making a big difference to the investment price.

Get grilling with six stainless steel burners, a separate side burner and temperature control to cook meat and vegetables at the same time. There’s a storage shelf with doors, and a 77cm x 42cm cooking space. And, if you have an Amazon Prime membership, it should be delivered in time for the celebrations to begin.

Argos home 43cm kettle charcoal barbecue: Was £40, now £26, Argos.co.uk

As smaller charcoal barbecue buys go, this one is a bank holiday bargain with a third off the price, coming in at under £30. The 43cm diameter has enough space to cook for four to six people, and there’s a wire shelf for handy storage. Plus, as it’s on wheels, you can move the kettle barbecue around any outdoor space with ease.

