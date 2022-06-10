The Happy List 2022: The Independent launches its search for the UK’s most inspirational people

Have you had enough of gloomy headlines and disinformation? We’ve got the antidote. Nominations are now open to find outstanding people who make Britain a happier place to live.

The Independent’s Happy List, in partnership with GoFundMe, is a celebration of 50 inspirational individuals who deserve recognition for their kindness, courage, volunteering, fundraising or charity-founding.

Do you know someone who does something to improve life for others? We need to hear about them for the Happy List 2022.

To make a nomination please complete this short form, giving the name of the person who deserves recognition, and a short paragraph about why.

Last year’s Happy List included 99-year-old Diana O’Flynn from Devon, who took on a Captain Tom-style endurance challenge by cycling miles to raise money for the homeless, and Leicestershire GP Azhar Farooqi, who was so determined to protect his most vulnerable patients by encouraging them to get the Covid vaccine that he personally phoned over 300, after which 70 per cent of them took up the offer of a vaccine.

Last year super-fundraised Diana O’Flynn from Devon appeared on the Happy List after being nominated by a friend (DianaO’Flynn )

Also on the Happy List 2021 was internationally recognised neurodiversity advocate Siena Castellon ,19. At 16, she created her own website to mentor and support children with learning differences. “I know how challenging life can be,” says Siena. “I was bullied for most of my childhood but I’m finally happy and doing well academically and socially. By sharing my experiences and the knowledge I have gained along the way, I hope to help kids like me have a smoother school experience.”

To nominate someone you know for the Happy List 2022, please click here. it only takes a minute. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday 26 June 2022.

We are living through hard times, with the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis following the pandemic. But for many, the last two years have brought us closer to our neighbours and helped foster a stronger sense of community.

From volunteering with children, protecting wildlife, charity fundraising, campaigning for the environment, or simply those who have gone out of their way to help others – we want to hear from you about someone you know who deserves our thanks and recognition.

UK residents only. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday 26 June 2022. Individuals cannot nominate themselves. There will be 50 successful nominees who will feature on the Happy List 2022, which will be published online at independent.co.uk. Those whose nominations have been successful and will feature on the list will be notified by mid July. The list will be published in August 2022.

