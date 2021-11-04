“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.”

“People are always asking me if I know Tyler Durden.”

”Rosebud.“

You may not have seen the films these opening lines are in, but chances are you’ve heard them many times before, so ingrained are they in cinematic lore.

Below is a list of the films that have the greatest opening lines in cinema history.

Click through the gallery to see what we included

Other galleries you might like:

21 actors who took their roles so seriously it out of hand

37 best film twists of all time

37 actors who almost died on set

The 49 best closing lines in movies

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The greatest opening lines in movie history, from Goodfellas to Gone Girl