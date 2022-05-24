'The Gray Man' Trailer: Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling & Ana De Armas Netflix Movie Is High On Action, But Where Is Dhanush?

Just hours after the trailer of Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ and Marvel’s much-awaited ‘Thor: Love And Thunder‘ starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and others, made their way on the internet, Netflix has dropped the first official trailer of their most ambitious and expensive project, The Gray Man, on Tuesday evening.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the two-minute and eleven seconds trailer of the action-thriller starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas manages to keep one on the edge of their seats with the help of high-octane action sequences and brilliant performances by the leading actors. Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Avengers: Endgame duo the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo), the film features Gosling as a mercenary, running to save his own life after uncovering dark CIA secrets. And with his former partner Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) desperate to win the bounty, ‘The Gray Man’ turns out to be a total bonanza for action lovers.

The addition of talented actors like Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, and others, gives this much-awaited action-drama an extra punch. And with the trailer giving featuring glimpse of Dhanush joining the action, desi-fans have been pretty excited seeing their idol share screenspace with popular international actors.

Slated to release on Netflix on July 22, the trailer does promise an entertaining joyride full of action and drama.

