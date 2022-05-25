'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers Reveal Dhanush Plays Top Assassin In Netflix Film; Confirm Individual Spin-off Movie

Just hours after Netflix dropped the much-awaited trailer of ‘The Gray Man’ starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas, director duo the Russo Brothers have confirmed a spin-off movie based on Dhanush’s character. Yes, you heard it right. This happened during a recent interactive session on Twitter Space where Joe Russo revealed their future plans and confirmed that they are currently working on idea to develop a story based on Dhanush’s ‘The Gray Man’ character.

Talking about Dhanush’s character in the Netflix movie, Joe said, “Dhanush plays one of the top assassins of the world. He’s sent after Ryan’s character in the movie. He’s got two incredible fights in the film. He’s a sort of classic badass character, who shows up to combat the hero and complicate the film.”

Furthermore, during the interactive session, Joe even confessed that they are huge fans of Dhanush while showering the Indian actor with praise. “If the audience like this film, we expand the storytelling from here. This character is a fascinating character to move forward in that world,” Joe added.

While ‘The Gray Man’ is based on a novel by Mark Greaney with the same title, the more than two-minute trailer of the movie which released a few hours back features a couple of high-octane action sequences involving Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Dhanush. Watch ‘The Gray Man’ trailer here:

Helmed by the Russo Brothers, the action-drama is slated to premiere on July 22 on Netflix. Apart from the trio of leading actors (Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas), the film will also feature Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, and others in pivotal roles.

