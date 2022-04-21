‘The gig’s up’ – senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign

Posted on April 21, 2022 0

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said that Boris Johnson should be “long gone” during a debate on Partygate in the House of Commons.

“The prime minister should just know the gig’s up,” Baker said.

MPs are set to vote on whether Boris Johnson should be investigated for misleading Parliament over his knowledge of Covid rule breaches.

House of Commons leader Mark Spencer has confirmed that MPs will have a free vote on the debate.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link ‘The gig’s up’ – senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign