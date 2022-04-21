‘The gig’s up’: Senior Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to resign over ‘unforgivable’ Partygate saga

Former Conservative minister Steve Baker has called for Boris Johnson to quit for failing to obey his own Covid rules during the Partygate scandal.

“The prime minister now should be long gone,” the senior backbencher told the Commons on Thursday. “Really, the prime minister should just know the gig’s up.’”

Mr Baker said he could not “forgive” Mr Johnson for “not obeying the letter and spirit” of the Covid laws the rest of the country had been asked to follow.

“The reason that he is not long gone because removing a sitting prime minister is an extremely grave matter. I’ve been tempted to forgive. The possibility of that has gone.”

More follows…

