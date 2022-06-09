The George at Asda summer sale has up to 50% off clothing, Shark vacuum cleaners, Lego and more

Oh how we love a summer sale. And with the current cost of living crisis, everyone could probably do with a helping hand when it comes to saving more and spending less. This is where Asda comes in…

Here to help, the budget supermarket is offering up to 50 per cent off its own brand clothing range, George. as well as slashing the price on a whole host of other products from electric razors and hair dryers to kettles and vacuum cleaners.

So, whether your little one needs a new pair of shoes, you’re looking for a new dress for that all-important summer barbecue or just fancy going clean-shaven for the warmer weather, there really is something for everyone.

Remember, George doesn’t stock just own-brand products either. Missguided, Disney and Noisy May are just a few of the fashion brands listed on the site, while Braun, Philips, Shark and Babyliss appliances are all on there too with impressive savings of over £100.

We’ve scoured through all of the best bits we could find in the online-only sale so you don’t have to, keep reading below for our top picks.

Read more:

Womenswear

Pieces blue checked collared shirt: Was £30, now £15, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

At 50 per cent off this shirt is a great price. Working for both the office, lunch with friends or even a more formal event when paired with trousers, it’s sure to see you through many a season with limitless outfit building possibilities. The exaggerated collar adds a nice statement piece, while the blue, white and black from the checks make it easy to pair with a great selection of other colours.

Buy now

Black polka dot print wrap front jumpsuit: Was £22, now £14, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

A jumpsuit is one of the easiest wardrobe go-to’s all year round. Simply slip on and add trainers or sandals for an effortless summer outfit with zero fuss. With a wrap front, this option will cinch you in at the waist while adding a nice extra detail. And for those who are after something that covers the chest a bit more, pop a white or black T-shirt underneath for a more modest look.

Buy now

Pieces navy high waisted mom jeans: Was £35, now £16, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

A fail-safe pair of jeans is always a wardrobe essential. So, with over 50 per cent off, of course, we had to include a pair in this edit. Made from cotton, recycled cotton and elastane they should have a slight stretch to make them more comfortable while the relaxed fit is bang on-trend.

Buy now

Pink floral print ruffled mini dress: Was £18, now £9, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

Just one of many dress options currently in the sale, this pink ruffle mini option is incredibly cute, perfect for summer and is sure to work for everything from picnics to drinks at the bar. Made from viscose it should be soft and comfortable too. Sizes are limited so you may need to take a look at a couple of different styles before finding the perfect option,

Buy now

Beige lightweight hooded jacket: Was £30, now £15, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

As much as we wish we could say you no longer need a jacket now that summer is here, we can’t. The British summer seems to be starting off how it means to go on with the typical mix of random hot and cold spells, with a couple of showers thrown in for good measure. So, if looking for a lightweight jacket to be on top of any eventuality, this is a great option and can see you through hikes, festivals, runs and even your day-to-day errands.

Buy now

Khaki slub crew neck jumper: Was £10, now £5, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

100 per cent cotton, this jumper was already quite a good price at just £10. So, now half price it really is a bargain. Whether you wear it now or save it for the colder months is up to you, but the khaki colour will never go out of style.

Buy now

Tan straight fit comfort knit jeans with stretch: Was £18, now £9, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

Again, a good pair of jeans is an easy everyday essential and although we haven’t tried these (or any of the items in this round-up) they seem like a safe bet. The tan colour elevates them to be ok for smarter occasions when paired with a shirt, yet made from cotton and elastane they should still be as comfortable as any old pair of jeans.

Buy now

Grey casual utility trousers: Was £15, now £8, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

For a more casual look, these utility trousers seem to be a great choice. The grey colour will go with almost anything and being a linen blend they should be just lightweight enough for the summer months too. Pair with trainers and a simple T-shirt for an effortless look.

Buy now

Lego Minecraft the training grounds house set: Was £55, now £33, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

We love Lego here at IndyBest and with any summer birthdays coming up for kids at school, family members or even your own little ones, it’s always an easy gifting option. With over £20 off this set and more at Asda right now, it may be wise to stock up in order to save some money as the celebrations go by.

We reviewed a similar Lego Minecraft kit in our Lego round-up for kids and our tester was really impressed, sharing: “the 909-piece Minecraft-themed kit may just convince them to step away from the controller and test their building skills in real life rather than as part of an online game.”

Buy now

First walkers blue sporty sandals: Was £11, now £5, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

Baby shoes are incredibly cute but can be a pain to buy when knowing they’ll be out of them so soon. So it’s handy to see this pair of sandals are now on sale for just £5. With two velcro straps for ease of putting on and taking off and a chunky slightly gripped sole, they’ll be running around safely with these on all summer.

Buy now

Tommee Tippee blue sleep bag 6-18m grobag twin pack: Was £54.99, now £30, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

Any new parent has probably heard or spoken the words Tommee Tippee more times than they ever thought possible, but the babycare brand is quite the go-to for little ones. With a great discount, this twin back of sleep bags are now just £15 each and the cute star and stripe prints are rather adorable. Designed for babies aged 6-18-months they should see your little one sleeps soundly for quite a while too.

Buy now

Tommee Tippee super steam advanced electric steriliser: Was £70, now £45, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

It’s not pretty, it’s not fun, but it is an essential and any discount is more than welcome. Able to sterilise six bottles in just five minutes without the use of chemicals it seems like quite the buy. We’re already fans of the Tommee Tippee range and included two of the sterilisers in our baby bottle steriliser round-up, so are quite confident that this one will also live up to they hype.

Buy now

Home appliances

Braun series 3 proskin 3040 shaver: Was £94, now £50, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

Named best first shaver in our electric razor round-up, the Braun series three proskin has had a great price reduction. Our tester shared that “with cool design and great performance, simplicity of use, a reasonable price point and the quick charge feature – you can get a quick five-minute shave on a five-minute charge – this is the perfect shaver for newbies.”

Buy now

Shark anti hair wrap cordless pet vacuum cleaner, 2 battery: Was £479.99, now £379, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

Finding £100 off a Shark vacuum is quite the deal outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and the January sales. So, if your vacuum has started to grow sluggish, this may be the time to get a new one in time for the summer holidays. We reviewed a similar model with our tester sharing “it has powerful suction, and didn’t struggle to pick up hair – cat or human – nor other, larger, particles too, so we didn’t feel like we had to constantly go over the same area to ensure it was clean.”

Buy now

BaByliss berry crush 2200W hair dryer: Was £45, now £25, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

This hairdryer in a different colourway was named best for bouncy blow-dries in our hairdryer round-up, so seeing it get a price cut of close to 50 per cent is quite exciting. “The BaByliss hair dryer was one of the easiest to use.” Said our writer. “Straightforward and fuss-free, our hair dried quickly and felt bouncy and smooth thanks to its super ionic frizz-control feature,” and if that doesn’t tempt you, maybe the price will.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs food collection steamer: Was £28, now £20, Asda.com

(Asda.com)

Known for its easy to use kitchen gadgets, Russell Hobbs is quite the popular option for anyone looking to spruce up their home cooking. A steamer is an easy way to prepare healthy meals and with three different compartments, this one can tackle meat, fish, veggies and rice all at once. We included two different Russell Hobbs options in our steamer round-up so have no reason to doubt this one’s prowess.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on summer fashion and home appliances, try the links below:

Looking for more summer savings? These are the deals to look out for

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The George at Asda summer sale has up to 50% off clothing, Shark vacuum cleaners, Lego and more