The Game Awards 2021: From ‘It Takes Two’ to ‘Forza Horizon 5’, here’s how to buy all the winning titles

The Game Awards – aka the Oscars for the videogame industry – has just wrapped up, and it featured some unexpected announcements, some huge wins for our favourite games and a first look at some already-announced titles.

While it’s been a bit of a tricky year for the gaming industry, with console manufacturers struggling against the continued chip shortage, we’ve still seen some incredible next-gen titles bounce into existence. It Takes Two had an extremely successful night, picking up the highest honour – game of the year – as well as trophies for best family game and best multiplayer game.

But it wasn’t the only title that did well. Forza Horizon 5 also had a whale of a night, winning in the categories of best sports/racing, innovation in accessibility and best audio design. And as we’ve come to expect from the Game Awards, we also got several peeks at new titles and exclusive trailers, as well as some exciting announcements from studios like Monolith and Rocksteady Games.

We were treated to a first-look teaser trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series, the announcement of Wonder Woman, and we can’t forget that long-awaited trailer for Alan Wake 2. There were also musical performances from Imagine Dragons and Sting, while Keanu Reeves showing off the Matrix Awakens experience was a particular highlight.

Want to find out who else won this year? Keep on scrolling. We’ve rounded up all the winners and where you can pick up the best games of the year below.

