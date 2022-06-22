The full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strike

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to pressure Boris Johnson on rail strikes,

Labour’s leader questioned the prime minister on this week’s disruptions, plus allegations that he offered his wife Carrie Johnson top jobs in the Foreign Office and environmental roles at Cop26 and within the royal family.

Johnson called out Starmer for not calling out Labour MPs who went out to support picket lines on Tuesday (21 June), while Starmer accused the PM of “not lifting a finger.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link The full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strike