The Friends of Glossier sale is back for 2022 – here’s how to get 20% off beauty favourites

Beauty buffs, get ready – as in what might be some of the most exciting news we’ve heard in 2022, Glossier’s sale is back for another year.

Until 2021, the billion-dollar beauty brand only ever slashed its prices once a year (during Black Friday). This meant that when a 50 per cent off discount code leaked sitewide for two hours last year, the beauty world went wild. And while the brand was forced to terminate the code, it did get them thinking and now we can all reap the benefits.

The brand’s “Friends of Glossier” sale was born out of this mistake. The fact that it’s back for another year is huge news, as almost everything across Glossier’s skincare, makeup, body and fragrance collections will have 20 per cent off between 26-31 May. Simply shop on the website as normal and add the 20 per cent discount code “FOG22” at checkout.

As beauty obsessives, we’d be tempted to add one of everything to our shopping basket, but if you need some help to get your cart rolling, we’ll be on hand to help. This is a tiny window of opportunity to score big on Glossier’s beauty and skincare, with cult favourites like futuredew, boy brow, cloud paint, you perfume and the bestselling beauty bag all up for grabs.

As well as seizing this special moment to restock all of your Glossier staples, buy some gifts for fellow beauty enthusiasts, or finally try one of the brand’s latest creations, there will also be limited-edition bundles up for grabs.

Here, we’ve got all the details on the sets available and the best products to use the discount code on.

Glossier base, bronze and bag set: Was £75, now £60, Glossier.com

Glossier’s bestselling beauty bag (Glossier)

Containing the brand’s cult-favourite beauty bag (£32, Glossier.com), perfecting skin tint (£20, Glossier.com), stretch concealer (£15, Glossier.com) and solar paint (£17, Glossier.com), this set is a steal at £60. You’ll save £9 by buying the products as a bundle and can enjoy an additional 20 per cent off by entering the discount code at checkout. Our reviewer had nothing but praise for the beauty bag, while our tester said Glossier has perfected the formula of its solar paint which “delivers a truly radiant bronze.”

Buy now

Glossier summer fresh set: Was £78, now £62.40, Glossier.com

Glossier’s futuredew serum (Glossier)

As well as the beauty bag, in this set you’ll find the brand’s milky jelly cleanser (£8, Glossier.com), priming moisturiser (£18, Glossier.com) and bestselling futuredew (£23, Glossier.com) – saving £10 on the bundle overall, as well as an extra 20 per cent off. Our reviewer dubbed the brand’s futuredew serum as the “perfect pick-me-up for tired and dull skin.”

Buy now

Glossier it’s all in the bag set: Was £74, now £59, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

From the bag to the brand’s cloud paint (£15, Glossier.com), boy brow (£14, Glossier.com), lash slick (£14, Glossier.com) and balm dotcom (£10, Glossier.com), this set is packed with beauty essentials. The gel was chosen as a best buy in our round-up of the best eyebrow products, alongside Glossier’s brow flick (£15, Glossier.com), for its ability to create “big, lazy arches”. Meanwhile the cloud paint featured in our round-up of the best Glossier products, with our reviewer praising it for being “incredibly highly pigmented”, meaning you only need a tiny bit to build up a good flush.

Buy now

Glossier’s full eye set: Was £52, now £41.60, Glossier.com

The brand’s skywash (IndyBest)

This bundle also contains the boy brow and lash slick, as well as Glossier’s pro tip eyeliner (£15, Glossier.com) and skywash lid tint (£15, Glossier.com). In our review of the skywash, our tester said: “It goes on a little glossy but soon dries down to a light, almost powdery finish.”

Buy now

(Glossier)

Glosser’s limited-edition lip set includes the brand’s lip gloss (£11, Glossier.com), generation G (£14, Glossier.com) and ultra lip (£14, Glossier.com) – containing everything you need to perfect your pout. In our round-up of the lip glosses, our reviewer highlighted Glossier’s as providing the best glossy finish. “We’ve never found a finish quite as dazzling – lips are left instantly glassy, with vitamin E and jojoba oil to keep them soft and nourished,” they praised.

Buy now

(Glossier)

Glossier caught the big-brow trend just right with the launch of boy brow in 2015. One of the brand’s cult products, it is a soft, non-crispy gel that gives volume to brows and keeps them in the shape you like while adding weight and definition to tiny hairs.

The gel was chosen as a best buy in our round-up of the best eyebrow products, alongside Glossier’s brow flick (was £15, now £12, Glossier.com), for its ability to create “big, lazy arches”. Boy brow is available in five shades, including clear, if you prefer to fill in your brows first with a pencil or pomade.

Buy now

(Glossier)

Cloud Paint is one of those multitasking beauty products that works for just about everyone, because it’s almost impossible to mess it up. Featuring in our round-up of the best Glossier products, our reviewer praised it for being “incredibly highly pigmented”, meaning you only need a tiny bit to build up a good flush.

“This is one of our absolute favourite Glossier products,” they wrote. “Pat it on to cheeks with your fingertips, either on the apples of your cheeks or on the cheekbones towards the outside of your face; it stays put very well for a liquid formula. On no-eyeshadow days, we love to drag whatever’s left on our fingers just under the eyebrows, for a natural but matching flush.”

Buy now

(Glossier)

When we reviewed the scent, our tester summed it up perfectly: “The notes of Glossier’s you are a subject of debate on perfume forums – some get florals, powder and musk, others say they get ‘pencil shavings’ (no, really), rubber and even, according to one reviewer, cardboard,” they said. “For us, it falls somewhere in the middle – on our skin, it’s a really clean, warm neutral that lingers all day, but doesn’t overpower, and boasts a subtle woodiness to boot.”

Buy now

(Glossier)

One of the more recent additions to the Glossier universe, this lipstick was recommended in our round-up of the brand’s must-have buys for being “truly low-maintenance”. Ou tester said, “It has a moisturising texture and is relatively light in pigment; we’d say it’s closer to a tinted balm than a lipstick.

“As the colour is light and buildable, you can go with quite a smudgy finish (no need for clean lines around the edges of the lips), and build up the intensity of colour in the centre of your mouth, for that just-bitten, stained look. A natural, your-lips-but-better choice.”

Buy now

(Glossier)

If you’re a lipbalm addict, let us introduce you to Glossier’s balm dotcom – one of its bestselling products for good reason. With a thick, sticky texture, our reviewer said it’s similar to Dr Paw Paw’s do-it-all balm (£3.95, Boots.com) and is “incredibly handy to throw in your handbag”.

“Use it on lips, elbows, cuticles, even dry knuckles, for immediate and long-lasting relief from dryness and flaking,” they wrote, adding that while the clear, original version is the most versatile, there’s also flavoured, tinted options if you prefer to use it solely on your lips.

Buy now

(Glossier)

Those looking for a glow up, Glossier’s oil serum futuredew is a cult-favourite. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best skincare for your Twenties and Thirties, our tester said: “It’s an oil serum hybrid that adds a dewy shine to the skin in a similar way to a highlighter, but with far more skincare benefits.” They praised it for creating “a seriously glowy look”, adding that “the dewyness lasts all day and doesn’t appear greasy on the skin.”

Buy now

