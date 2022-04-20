The Flash star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii for the second time in recent weeks and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

Hawaii Island police responded to an incident at a Pahoa home early Tuesday (19 April) morning and arrested Miller.

Police said that the 29-year-old actor “became irate” after being asked to leave a private residence and threw a chair at a woman, striking her in the head.

The woman reported a half-inch deep cut on her forehead.

This is not the first legal issue Miller has faced in Hawaii recently.

Several weeks ago, the Fantastic Beasts star was accused of harassing a woman at a karaoke bar in Hilo and breaking into the residence of a couple who had bailed them out.

Miller, who was born in New Jersey, has portrayed in The Flash for a number of years and is set to star in a standalone movie scheduled for release next year.

