The Flash showrunner shares surprising detail about season 8 finale

The Flash showrunner has revealed a surprising detail about the season eight finale.

On Wednesday (28 June), the Arrowverse series aired the conclusion to its latest run, which was an action-packed instalment that tied up several loose ends.

Among its surprises included a showdown between Grant Gustin’s protagonist and his longtime enemy, Negative Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh).

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that everything he intended appeared in the finale as he was concerned that it would be the show’s final ever episode while he was writing it.

“It pretty much came out exactly as planned,” he said, adding: “The only thing that’s different is, we weren’t sure how many episodes we might have in season eight, and we weren’t sure if this was going to be the last season or not, when we were originally driving towards it.”

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Grant Gustin in ‘The Flash’ season eight

Wallace continued: “When you watch this episode, there’s things about it that feel really final – you know, this final battle between Barry (Gustin) and Thawne (Cavanagh). That’s because it was originally written to be potentially a series finale.”

He said that this “hopefully gives some weight and drama” to the finale as it gives off the sense that “this really is the final battle between Flash and Negative Reverse-Flash”.

The Flash will return for a ninth season in 2023.

