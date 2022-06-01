The fashion brands you never knew were on Amazon – and you can shop on Prime Day

Confirmed to be returning to its usual summer slot in July, Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching – and with it, thousands of deals across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol, fitness, TVs and plenty more.

Starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest shopping events of the year, second only to Black Friday.

While the 48-hour sale’s deals on big-ticket items such as laptops, home appliances and mattresses often score the headlines, you’ll find equally stellar savings in fashion – an area that is not to be dismissed.

In recent years, Amazon has upped its game with its clothing and accessories offerings – from heavyweights Levis, Birkenstock, Calvin Klein, Crocs and Uggs, to up-and-coming labels like Filippa K and JW Pei. And just this week, the online giant opened its first-ever clothing dedicated store in California.

There’s also the lesser-known Prime Wardrobe section of the site which allows you to try before you buy, while just last year, Amazon announced the Local Label Hub which showcases small and lesser-known fashion brands.

With last year’s event being Amazon’s biggest sale yet, the stakes are even higher for 2022 – and we’re on hand to help you refine your shopping lists. Here, we’ve detailed all the best fashion brands you can shop on Amazon, as well as what deals to expect during the sale.

When was Amazon Prime Day last year?

Last year, Amazon Prime Day took place between Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 June. But for 2022, Amazon has confirmed the sale will be returning to a July slot which it stuck to in previous years. We’re yet to know the exact dates but what we do know is that the online giant tends to host its sales on a Monday and Tuesday. We’ll confirm the exact details when we know.

What were the best Amazon Prime Day deals last year?

In 2021’s sale, we saw edits from some of social media’s biggest fashion influencers having 20 per cent off, as well as shoppers being able to save £15 when they kept £100 worth of items from their first Prime Wardrobe order.

With savings of 85 per cent across the two days, some of the best deals included this pair of platform Vans (from £21.38, Amazon.co.uk) for half-price, more than £100 knocked off this piece of this Radley London backpack (£137, Amazon.co.uk) and a whopping 85 per cent saving on a pair of Levis men’s skinny jeans (£100, Amazon.co.uk).

With Crocs staging a comeback, we were pleased to see this classic pair (£30.60, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by more than 60 per cent. Elsewhere we saw this timeless Vivienne Westwood watch (£178.54, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by nearly half, as was this Wrangler’s men’s denim jacket (£59.94, Amazon.co.uk).

What type of deals are there on Prime Day?

Throughout the flash sale, there will be lightning deals that last for only a short period of time – whether that’s until the promotion has ended or until all the deals are claimed. This means it’s best to be quick on the big day to ensure you don’t miss out.

How do I shop the Prime Day deals?

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, which you can easily sign up for here. It costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a year, and you’ll not only benefit from Prime Day deals, but you’ll also be able to enjoy free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books, Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

If you don’t want to pay the member fee, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, which will give you access to the sale. You won’t be charged but you will need to fill in your details, and Amazon will automatically charge you when the month is up.

The best fashion brands to shop on Amazon

You can shop a wide range of shoes, as well as bags from Canadian brand Aldo on Amazon. From women’s knee high boots, pumps and high heels to men’s loafers and trainers, there are plenty of styles set to be discounted on Prime Day.

Visit Aldo at Amazon.co.uk now

Birkenstock

(Birkenstock)

Birkenstock has enjoyed a new wave of fashion-forward fans in recent years and you can shop some of the brand’s most popular styles on Amazon, including its Boston clogs (from £99.95, Amazon.co.uk) and the Arizona sandal (from £35, Amazon.co.uk). We hope to see both discounted during this year’s sale.

Visit Birkenstock at Amazon.co.uk now

Calvin Klein

Last year, we saw this pack of men’s Calvin Klein boxers (from £11, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by more than half, as well the label’s Demi bra (£35, Amazon.co.uk) discounted by £10. There will likely be much of the same this year, with the brand’s jumpers, t-shirts, socks and more all predicted to be discounted in the sale.

Visit Calvin Klein at Amazon.co.uk now

Love them or loathe them, Crocs are officially back – and you can shop the brand’s bestselling classic style (£30.60, Amazon.co.uk) on Amazon. Last year, they were even reduced by more than 60 per cent. We also hope to see the sliders (from £10.33, Amazon.co.uk) and flip flops (from £4.99, Amazon.co.uk) discounted too, just in time for summer holidays.

Visit Crocs at Amazon.co.uk now

A staple of off-duty style, Converse is an enduring brand for good reason. You can shop all the classic kicks on Amazon, from the all star high tops (from £48.99, Amazon.co.uk) to the Chuck Taylor low-top trainers (£36.99, Amazon.co.uk). “With its lightweight and durable upper canvas, as well as added airflow with the metal eyelets, it’s no surprise that they’re a summer staple,” said our reviewer.

Visit Converse at Amazon.co.uk now

From t-shirts to jeans and accessories, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to Diesel on Amazon. Prime Day will be the perfect time to pick up a discounted belt (from £31.80, Amazon.co.uk) or stock up on underwear (from £24.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit Diesel at Amazon.co.uk now

(Fillipa K)

Sustainable fashion brand Fillipa K creates timeless styles with touches of Scandivavian minimalism – and it’s one of the more unlikely fashion labels available to shop on Amazon. From jeans, dresses and sleek blazers, it’s certainly one we’ll be keeping an eye out for on Prime Day.

Visit Filippa K at Amazon.co.uk now

A stalwart of the British high street, Fat Face has also made it to Amazon. A great place to stock up on holiday essentials, we’ve got our eye on these men’s swimming trunks (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk) and women’s tie dye beach skirt (£7.99, Amazon.co.uk) for Prime Day.

Visit Fat Face at Amazon.co.uk now

French Connection

From women’s sunglasses and dresses to men’s boxers and shirts, there’s a great selection of French Connection pieces available on Amazon – including this t-shirt with the classic “Fcuk” label logo (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit French Connection at Amazon.co.uk now

Offering on-trend yet ergonomic shoes that help ensure comfort, there’s a vast selection of FitFlop designs ready to shop on Amazon. We’ve got our eye on these cross over sliders for summer (from £39.99, Amazon.co.uk), while these vitamin cross trainers (£90.21, Amazon.co.uk) would make a great ergonomic workout show.

Visit FitFlop at Amazon.co.uk now

G Star Raw

G Star Raw cites Kate Middleton among its fans and you can shop skinny, straight, boyfriend and wide-leg styles of the labels jeans on Amazon. We’re hoping to see these women’s Seventies-style wide leg jeans (£68.94, Amazon.co.uk) discounted in the sale.

Visit G Star Raw at Amazon.co.uk now

While you can’t shop Gucci clothes on Amazon, there is a varied selection of sunglasses available that will likely be reduced during Prime Day. We love this classic pair of big, ivory sunglasses (£150.63, Amazon.co.uk) that are sure to make a statement by the poolside.

Visit Gucci at Amazon.co.uk now

Preppy label Gant is a go-to for smart styles with a contemporary twist. On Amazon, you can shop the brand’s signature polos, sweaters, trainers, shirts and more. On trend with their chunky sole, we’ll be looking out for this pair of women’s Madison trainers (£69.79, Amazon.co.uk) in the sale.

Visit Gant at Amazon.co.uk now

Homegrown favourite Joules excels in outside gear such as wellies, jackets and warm jumpers, as well as in clothes for kids – from this girl’s showerproof padded jacket (£39.95, Amazon.co.uk) to this super cute toddler sleeper (£12.95, Amazon.co.uk). Judging from previous years, we can expect to see up to 60 per cent off Joules’s clothing during the sale.

Visit Joules at Amazon.co.uk now

(Levi’s)

You can shop classic pairs of men’s and women’s Levi jeans at Amazon, including the denim label’s timeless 501’s. As mentioned earlier, last year saw a whopping 85 per cent saving on a pair of Levis men’s skinny jeans (£100, Amazon.co.uk) – so you’ll want to keep a look out for similar deals this Prime Day.

Visit Levis at Amazon.co.uk now

New Balance

Footwear favourite New Balance can also be shopped on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for the classic 373 trainer (from £39.99, Amazon.co.uk) or the chunky 573 sneaker (from £57, Amazon.co.uk), we’re expecting plenty of stellar savings across Prime Day.

Visit New Balance at Amazonc.co.uk now

Ralph Lauren

From the label’s classic men’s polo shirt (£21.98, Amazon.co.uk) to practical and sleek holdalls (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon’s Ralph Lauren offering is not one to be missed. During this year’s Prime Day sale, we’ve got our eye on this cool denim baseball cap (£54.72, Amazon.co.uk).

Visit Ralph Lauren at Amazon.co.uk now

British clothing brand Superdry can also be found on Amazon, with the collection including the brand’s signature logo hoodie (from £41.95, Amazon.co.uk) and t-shirt (£23.89, Amazon.co.uk). There’s also plain t-shirts, zip hoodies, sunglasses and more – some of which we expect will be discounted across the sale.

Visit Superdry at Amazon.co.uk now

Tommy Hilfiger

(Tommy Hilfiger)

You’ll find branded logo tops, baseball caps, hoodies, underwear, socks and more from Tommy Hilfiger at Amazon too. This men’s logo t-shirt (from £22.99, Amazon.co.uk) will be a great staple to pick up on Prime Day, as will this classic baseball cap (£30, Amazon.co.uk) from the American label.

Visit Tommy Hilfiger at Amazon.co.uk now

Timberland

Prime Day will be a great time to invest in a pair of durable Timberlands. While once associated with hikers, the shoe brand is now a firm favourite with a-listers including Kanye West, Cara Delevigne, Drake and J Lo. From trainers to hiking boots, boat shoes and sandals, there are styles for every taste available to shop on Amazon.

Visit Timberland at Amazon.co.uk now

A good pair of Wrangler jeans will last you a lifetime and you might be able to snap up a saving on them during Prime Day. The online retailer not only stocks the brand’s jeans, but also sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, dresses and more. Last year, we saw this Wrangler’s men’s denim jacket (£59.94, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by nearly half.

Visit Wrangler at Amazon.co.uk now

