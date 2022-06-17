'The Family Man' Writer’s Reply To Munawar Faruqui Shitposting About Indian Web Shows Is A Classic Mic-Drop

Days after facing flak for his inappropriate comment on Justin Bieber’s partial facial paralysis post, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has come under the scanner once again as he shares his opinion on Indian web shows and their sequels. While Faruqui’s tweet ended up enraging a lot of Twitter users, it was ‘The Family Man’ writer Suman Kumar, who ended up winning over the internet with his perfect reply.

Taking to Twitter, Faruqui wrote, “Yeh sare indian web shows season 2 mai hugg kyun dete hain?” while sharing his views on the sequels of Indian web shows and how they fail to recreate the magic. But it was Kumar’s “Excuse me?” comment that marked the end of Faruqui shitposting.

While many Twitter users seemed impressed with the writer’s minimalistic reply, the conversation soon attracted a lot of attention online. Here are a few interesting reactions:

On the other hand, Faruqui, who recently won Kangana Ranaut hosted controversial reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is now reported to participate in Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Talking about ‘The Family Man’, the makers are all set to return with the third season of the popular Indian web show soon. While the previous two seasons managed to impress the desi-audience, fans are eagerly waiting to see Manoj Bajpayee essay the role of Srikant Tiwari once again.

