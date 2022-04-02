The Falklands War 40th anniversary – timeline of the conflict

We’re taking a look back at the Falklands War on its 40th anniversary, and what led to the events that saw 255 British and 649 Argentine soldiers killed, as well as three Falkland Islanders.

Argentina invaded the Falklands on 2 April 1982, encouraging Margaret Thatcher to send UK military over to recover the islands.

They withdrew on 14 June of the same year.

Events including a remembrance service for veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, will be taking place to mark the four decades that have passed.

