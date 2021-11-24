The Ergoflex 5G mattress has 40% off for Black Friday – plus a free memory foam pillow

Mattresses are always in high demand when Black Friday – which falls on 26 November this year – rolls around. Most brands offer huge savings of 40 or 50 per cent, discounts which can save you hundreds of pounds on these big-ticket items. And if it’s Ergoflex’s 5G mattress you’ve got your eye on this November, a deal just dropped that you won’t want to miss.

While it seems so commonplace now, Ergoflex claims to be the “original” bed in a box company, and is so assured of the charms of its 5G mattress that it’s the only mattress it makes (albeit in various sizes, from single to super king). The name refers to its five internal layers, each designed for optimum comfort and cooling.

Unlike many popular options on the market, the 5G forgoes the hybrid composition of springs and memory foam combined, instead using a base of memory foam solely to support you throughout the night. This, teamed with a signature cool-sleep airflow layer and protective cover, could help you to get a far better night’s sleep than your current bed can offer.

To celebrate the Black Friday shopping bonanza, Ergoflex is reducing the price of the 5G mattress by 40 per cent – and while we have seen the Ergoflex 5G at this price before, that price didn’t include a free memory foam pillow, meaning that this really is the best promotion we’ve come across on the product so far.

If you’re tempted by the offer, here’s everything you need to know, courtesy of our 5G mattress review.

Ergoflex 5G mattress: was £739, now £444 (includes free premium memory foam pillow), Ergoflex.co.uk

(Ergoflex)

Our reviewer tried the Ergoflex 5G mattress over the course of a month with two people sharing a standard double, and found that it was a great model if you sleep with a fidgety partner. “We weren’t woken up by any movements our fellow tester made during the night, and vice versa (a major plus in our household)”, said our writer.

They added, “Every area of the body remains evenly weighted and propped up, even while lying in awkward positions. We felt it was especially good for the back pain that had been plaguing us for weeks prior – while it’s not entirely healed, there’s been noticeable relief since we moved the 5G into our bedroom and found that it improved our spinal alignment during slumber.”

Also praised highly were the aesthetics of the mattress – “subtle white and grey design that doesn’t peek through even a fairly flimsy white sheet” – and its heat-relieving properties, which were felt despite testing through a particularly muggy August.

While you might find a short adjustment period if you’re used to springs, all in all the 5G was deemed a worthy contender for a spot in your bedroom. “Once we’d snuggled in for a few consecutive nights we were swiftly converted, and can’t see ourselves going back,” our reviewer concluded.

