The Eid 2022 make-up and skincare buys to celebrate the end of Ramadan with

Ramadan is a holy month in the Islamic calendar that is observed by Muslims around the world. It is a month of worship which involves fasting, donating to charity, praying and spending time with loved ones. The end of the month is marked by the festival of Eid-al-Fitr, upon which Muslims celebrate with family and friends, gather for meals and exchange gifts and money.

With the last few years seeing Eid celebrations heavily muted due to multiple lockdowns, this year is set to be an even bigger celebration as Muslims make plans to host loved ones, travel to visit others and indulge in all the foods missed over the last month. I know that I, for one, cannot wait for that morning cup of tea!

Throughout Islamic history, it has been common practice to follow the tradition of wearing your best clothes on Eid day – it is, in fact, an element that is actively encouraged as beautification and taking care of one’s appearance shows an expression of joy and celebration in faith. I remember as a child, the excitement of a new outfit, pressed and hung up in your closet, ready to be worn on Eid day. Or the last minute panicked shopping trips, trailing after my mother trying on outfit after outfit…

As I’ve got older, this has been replaced by the sheer joy of a new beauty launch that coincides with Eid or the opportunity to finally make some use of the palettes and potions that are just a little too exuberant for the day-to-day.

As Eid falls in line with the early May bank holiday weekend, celebrations are sure to last several days following the moon sighting. With this in mind, I’ve been nailing down the must-have beauty staples to carry me through the festivities.

How we tested

In order to create the perfect Eid look, I sought skincare products that were hydrating and nourishing. Fasting throughout Ramadan can cause dryness in both hair and skin, and I wanted products that that left my skin glowing but also feeling healthy. I love a shimmering eye and accentuated cheeks for any party look, and the festivities of Eid are perfect for this – I was specifically trying to achieve a subtle, radiant glow with some pops of colour and light. For hair, I wanted something low maintenance but glossy and hydrated.

Step 1: Augustinus Bader the serum This is the first product I have tried from luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, which has a cult celebrity following who swear by its magic. Following the effects of Ramadan on my skin, I was on the hunt for something that would impart a glow and replenish hydration levels. With the serum, I was impressed by how lightweight the milky formula is. I had expected something much richer, but upon application, I found it sank straight into my skin and absorbed without any residue or stickiness, which is perfect for my breakout-prone complexion. Despite this, it still managed to adequately smooth out any dry patches of skin, leaving my face feeling hydrated and supple. It is also non-comedogenic, meaning that it is able to nourish skin without blocking pores. This product does have a notably high price tag, but it delivers on its complexion perfecting, hydrating and skin-smoothing claims.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 2: Paula’s Choice youth extending daily hydrating fluid SPF’s are notoriously difficult to get right on deeper skin tones and I find myself in a constant battle with chalky formulas, white residue and an ashy complexion. This lightweight fluid defied my low expectations, which is unsurprising given that Paula’s Choice is known for its smart, effective and innovative products. The formula felt weightless upon application, easily hydrating my skin without leaving any colour behind. It contains plant-based antioxidants to soothe and protect skin from environmental damage, which is always a bonus – particularly in a bustling city like London. The finish was soft and radiant but completely free of shine making it the perfect canvas for make-up.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 3: SUQQU the liquid foundation Housed in its signature sleek, luxury black and gold packaging, SUQQU’s the liquid foundation is medium to full coverage and available in a range of 23 shades. This has become my holy grail base product for coverage, glow and longevity so it will no doubt be on my skin on Eid day. The silky formula glides on effortlessly, blurring imperfections and imparting a radiance that is signature to the Japanese beauty brand. With 13 Japanese botanicals, as well as hydrolysed collagen and hyaluronic acid, the foundation makes skin appear smoother and fresher, without any creasing. With a luminous, even finish that feels comfortable on the skin, it is no surprise that this is a brand that make-up artists swear by.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 4: Westman Atelier bonne brow defining pencil With my South-Asian heritage and a lack of recent visits to my trusted brow threader, my brows were in dire straits and I was desperate to find the perfect product to groom the overgrowth and bring some shape and structure back to them ahead of Eid. Enter: Westman Atelier’s bonne brow defining pencil. The dual-ended tool features a retractable, angled pencil which is perfect for feathery hair-like strokes and for adding definition that accentuates the natural brow. It also features a spoolie to groom, blend and brush. The angled-tip was particularly useful for creating an arch and filling in any patchy areas. The shade range is cool toned, which for me is a deal breaker for eyebrow products – a warm brown will always look red on my skintone and never quite matches my natural brows. And if that wasn’t enough the formula is completely silicone-free, vegan and made with 100 per cent naturally-derived pigments, making it a no-brainer for Eid and beyond.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 5: Pat McGrath Labs drop II belle of the ball eyeshadow palette The Pat McGrath x Bridgerton collaboration has commandeered the beauty scene over the last few weeks, with Regency-era inspired shades and formulas to celebrate the second season of the Netflix hit. With the likes of Simone Ashley and Chairitha Chandras donning Pat McGrath on the red carpet, I could see these formulas in action on South Asian skin, and was keen to try for myself. This limited-edition palette features six shades ranging from a shocking peony satin-matte to a shimmering warm gold. I found the shadows surprisingly wearable and easy to use. The pigment can definitely be built up in intensity but upon first application left a sheer wash of colour that was well suited for a daytime Eid look. Even better, the pigment remains tightly packed in the pan when you tap it to apply, and glides across the lid without separation – leaving minimal fallout.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 6: Fenty Beauty match stix shimmer skin stick If anyone knows how to achieve a party glow, it is Rihanna and so it goes without saying that my Eid look will definitely include Fenty Beauty. These match stix in the shimmer formula are multi-purpose balmy sticks that can be used to highlight, add blush or enhance. Initially I was unsure about the iridescent formula, wanting to avoid any loose shimmering particles which could separate on my base. However, this stick is ultra-smooth and easily blendable. Even when applied directly from the stick, it didn’t move my foundation and layered well with other products. The colour pay-off was dewy without being overly sheer. At first touch, it melted onto the skin, but once set it left a crease-free powdery finish which is sure to last throughout Eid day.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 7: Code8 highlight HD palette This palette is made up of a duo of illuminating powders in rose gold and deep champagne. I used this to just add a touch of light to the tops of my cheekbones, highlight my cupids’ bow and lift the arch of my brow. Often highlighters can be ageing – particularly those with loose particles of shimmer – but the Code8 palette gave a completely natural and healthy looking glow. I mixed the two colours and found that the rose colour in particular accentuated my blush without covering it. The formula is blended with macadamia oil and white tea extract to nourish skin, and blends seamlessly, leaving a subtle, radiant finish.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 8: Nars velvet matte lip pencil This pigmented, creamy formula has withstood the test of time against many competitors – the Nars velvet matte lip pencil is a cult classic for a reason. I love the ease of application – on Eid day I’m sure to be making up for all the food I didn’t eat in Ramadan and the last thing I want is a lipstick that is difficult to reapply. This product combines a liner and lipstick and allows me to line, define and fill my lips in under thirty seconds. The finish is true to its name – velvety. The infusion of vitamin E means it’s matte but not drying and the creamy formula is pigmented enough that one coat is more than enough. I went for the shade “walkyrie” which is burnt coral that would suit all skin tones.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 9: Aveda botanical repair strengthening leave-in treatment For haircare, I have never been one for excessive styling and Eid day is no different. Ramadan and the lack of fluids can often lead to my hair feeling brittle and dry, so I’ll definitely be reaching for this leave-in treatment on the morning of Eid. It deeply conditions, strengthens and repairs as well as providing heat protection. A little goes a long way, and it saturated my hair without weighing it down and I found there was no residue at all once I had blow-dried. After using it my hair felt and looked soft, shiny and healthy with a silky texture.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Step 10: John Frieda vibrant shine 3-in-1 spray The final touch to my Eid look is a spritz of John Frieda’s three-in-one shine spray. This innovative formula uses a shine boosting technology that works within the hair shaft for extra reflectiveness and vibrancy. Infused with nourishing argan oil, which my locks love, this multi-purpose spray is a staple for any festive look. Although this can be used on damp hair for heat protection up to 200C and detangling, I prefer to mist it over my straightened hair for radiance and gloss.

