The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Dame Deborah James: ‘Unfalteringly brave’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to Dame Deborah James following the “heartbreaking news” of her death.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on their official Twitter account: “Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on.”

James, 40, who was first diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016, died on Tuesday while surrounded by her family. Her death was announced in a joint statement by her family, who said she “passed away peacefully”.

More to follow…

