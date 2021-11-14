The disappointment over Cop26 is understandable – but there is hope

Success or failure, or both? The outcome of Cop26, with its last-minute compromise on running down the use of coal, will be picked over in the coming weeks.

While it is a temptation to give rapid judgements, one of the overriding lessons from previous climate summits is that what happens in the next year is more important than the wording of the communiqué at the end of the meeting. With that health warning, here are five thoughts.

The first is that nailing the need to run down the use of coal is a massive advance. To have India and China onside there, albeit in weakened language, is huge. I suspect in the end it will be economics as much as environmental concerns that will determine the pace at which its use will be eliminated. With luck the falling costs of renewables may make it too expensive to burn coal. But the official commitments do matter.

Second, the role of NGOs in pushing governments has been really important, and was most evident in Glasgow. To generalise, they have become more effective and coherent in formulating both the dangers of the climate crisis, and the opportunities for enterprises that the new technologies might bring. They are at the very centre of policy-making.

Third, a wall of commercial money will be mobilised to back those new technologies. I commented last week on the initiative headed by Mark Carney and Michael Bloomberg to co-ordinate the big money that will be thrown at the efforts to decarbonise the world economy. In the past few days the market response has rather reinforced that argument.

The prime example of that was the float on the New York market of Rivian, the US start-up electric truck manufacturer. It was valued at $91bn (£68bn), more than Ford or General Motors. Some have argued that this valuation is outlandish, but it is backed by both Amazon and Ford. So members of both new and old US corporate aristocracy are putting their money behind this example of new technology.

Four, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing is sweeping through global markets, and Glasgow has given it a further boost. It is a ratchet effect. Environmental, social and governance issues have steadily become more important in investment portfolios, and while of course there is the important issue of companies “greenwashing” their products and services, this is a movement with only one direction. Funding new investments that do not pass scrutiny from an ESG perspective become more expensive, maybe sufficiently so to render the investment unviable. Those that do, find that money is available on better terms.

Finally, young people are on the side of the push for a greener economic system. Again, this is something that impressed the delegates in Glasgow. The issue is about the pace of change, and young people will drive that. This is not about politics. It is about consumer preferences and about technology.

Young consumers will set the pace in insisting that the goods and services they buy are produced in environmentally-sound ways – or at least in ways that adopt current best practice. As for improving that practice, many of the new technologies that will speed decarbonisation do not yet exist. If the recent past is any guide, those technologies will be developed by young people, maybe those currently still in education. After all, the great leaps forward in the past have come from young disrupters, not established enterprises.

None of this is to play down the sense of disappointment that many people will feel. Cop26 could have gone further. But Glasgow’s miles better – that slogan to promote the city in the 1980s – than it might have been. There was real progress. Let’s wait a year before being either truly confident about that progress, or in despair that more was not achieved.

Let’s see what China, India and the US actually do. Let’s see to what extent the Carney/Bloomberg initiative gathers pace. But it clearly was not a waste of time and energy, and in this troubled world that is a relief.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The disappointment over Cop26 is understandable – but there is hope