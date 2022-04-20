'The Delhi Files': Vivek Agnihotri Announces His Next Project And Maharashtra Sikh Group Isn't Pleased; Here's Why

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who won over the audience with his last release, The Kashmir Files, which was based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during Kashmir Insurgency in 1990, is all geared up for his next project titled ‘The Delhi Files’. But seems like the ace director has already encountered a roadblock as the Maharashtra Sikh Group aren’t pleased with the announcement as they speculate that the film will also feature 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In a recently released press release, the group slammed Agnihotri for ‘distrubing the uneasy calm in the society’ while expressing their ‘reservation’ about the project. “Reservation against the exploitation and commercialisation of unfortunate tragic chapters of humankind like the Sikh riots by people in the name of creative expression and personal profiteering,” the statement read.

Responding to Maharashtra Sikh Group’s statement, Agnihotri told NDTV, “I have no idea which organisation is this. I’m an Indian, I live in a sovereign state which gives me full right to express myself in whichever manner I want.”

While Agnihotri is yet to reveal the plot of ‘The Delhi Files’, the project has also grabbed a lot of attention and become the hottest topic of discussion on social media. Meanwhile, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to extend his support to Agnihotri and wish him luck for the upcoming movie. “Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. #RightToLife,” Kher tweeted.

Given the enormous success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Agnihotri recently penned a thank you message for the audience, who appreciated his work. He wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles.”

