The Creators' Room: Himanshu Shrivastav To Ved Prajapati, Rising MOJ Stars Talk About Their Journey, Social Media And More

With smartphones becoming the common man’s most valued accessory, entertainment has become an integral part of our lives. Knowing or unknowingly, one ends up scrolling through the internet or social platforms installed on the phone, multiple times a day. But have you ever faced a dilemma when downloading a social platform application due to the wide range of options available on the Play/Apple store? If yes, then you may want to try the MOJ application, which has emerged as one of the most popular and entertaining social platforms in the last few years.

MOJ, which was released immediately after the Indian government banned TikTok, has gone on to become the go-to social platform for young talents. MOJ, which serves as the ultimate platform for local talents, enabled countless young talented artists, like Ved Prajapati, Austin Stanly, and many others, in showcasing and connecting with their art. They have provided several opportunities for both established and emerging creators by rewarding them for making engaging content and offering brand collaborations. MOJ is playing an important role in helping these creators in monetising their talent and achieving fame. Given the platform’s great popularity, Mashable Indian collaborated with MOJ and invited young creators to share their MOJ experiences with us.

In our first The Creators’ Room video, we welcomed the Moj superstar hunt winner and talented dancer Himanshu Shrivastav shared his dancing journey with us. From Gairatganj to the stardom, Himanshu walked down the memory lane and revealed how things have changed now. Serving as the right inspiration to many other young talented artists out there, the Moj superstar hunt winner even spoke about the efforts that go in making a thirty seconds video. Watch the full conversation here:

While the first episode managed to strike a chord with the audience, Mashable India welcomed MOJ’s rising talent and Gujarat’s wonder boy Ved Prajapati to The Creators’ Room. The multi-talented musician, who impressed everyone with his table and dhol fusion, talked about his music in a fun banter which is worth the watch. (Bonus: Watch Ved flaunt his tabla-dhol skills on Kacha Badam.)

Adding some glamor to Mashable India’s The Creators’ Room, Bhavi Chandiramani, who is popularly known for her impressive dancing skills and fashion choices, shared her experience of how MOJ helped her connect with the audience. Watch her entire conversation here:

That’s not all as Mashable India X MOJ’s popular The Creators’ Room even welcomed gifted content creators like Austin Stanly and Prasad Gengaje to share their experiences. From sharing tips on dealing with trolls to talking about their personal struggles, the creators shared their insightful knowledge about social media fame.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : The Creators' Room: Himanshu Shrivastav To Ved Prajapati, Rising MOJ Stars Talk About Their Journey, Social Media And More