The Book of Boba Fett: Watch first trailer for Star Wars spin-off

Disney have unveiled the first trailer for Star Wars spin-off TV series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Starring Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, The Book of Boba Fett is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on 29 December.

It follows the bounty hunter after the end of season two of The Mandalorian which saw Fett taking over Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

Also reprising their role from The Mandalorian is Ming-Na Wen who plays Fennec, an assassin who works for Fett.

Morrison originally played Jango Fett, the father of Boba, in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones before returning as his son in the acclaimed second season of The Mandalorian.

Directors including From Dusk till Dawn’s Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau and the actor, Bryce Dallas Howard have directed episodes of the upcoming series.

Watch the trailer below.

Disney have a number of other Star Wars series’ in the works including Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will feature Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Knight and Hayden Christensen returning to play Darth Vader.

Also set for premiere in 2022 is Andor, a prequel to Rogue One focussed on the character played by Diego Luna, which also stars Stellan Skarsgard and Fiona Shaw.

