'The Bombay Journey': Watch Vikrant Massey Reveal How He Bagged His First Role Outside A Washroom

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is known for his on-screen versatility and brilliance, was our guest on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey episode. From talking about his upcoming projects to revealing interesting details about his illustrious career and personal life, the 35-year-old-actor’s conversation with host Siddharth Aalambayan will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Sharing an interesting anecdote about how he bagged his first acting break, Vikrant revealed that he was offered the role outside a washroom in a restaurant. Recalling the episode, Vikrant said, “I was standing in the washroom queue in a Mumbai restaurant, and this woman approached me and asked, ‘Will you act?'”

Watch the entire conversation here:

SEE ALSO: ‘The Bombay Journey’: Mrunal Thakur On Playing A Mother In ‘Jersey’, Says “Didn’t Want To Miss Out On A Good Script”

While being in the right place at the right time did help Vikrant kickoff his acting career, he continued, “When I went to their office, they said I will get paid 6000 per episode, and I will shoot four episodes in a month, so I immediately calculated 24,000. I always wanted to be an actor. So it wasn’t like I heard about the money and jumped at it. I thought I might as well learn on the job.”

On the professional front, Vikrant is all set to share screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Mumbaikar’, a hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Maanagaram’, he also has ‘Forensic: The Truth Lies Within’ co-starring Rohit Roy, Prachi Desai and Radhika Apte in the pipeline.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Bombay Journey’: John Abraham Opens Up About His First Car, Diet Plans; Says He Is Not “Socially Equipped”

Cover Image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Bombay Journey': Watch Vikrant Massey Reveal How He Bagged His First Role Outside A Washroom