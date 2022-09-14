The Bombay Journey: Swara Bhaskar On Twitter Spat With Kangana Ranaut; ‘If You Are Speaking, Then I Will Also Speak’

Swara Bhasker spoke about her infamous feud with actress Kangana Ranuat during the latest episode of The Bombay Journey. Both the actresses had previously worked together in the movies Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel. Swara and Kangana engaged in a heated argument after the latter tweeted that Swara and Taapsee Pannu were ‘B-grade actresses’.

During the conversation, Swara called Kangana a ‘frank girl’ and said, “Kangana is a frank girl and I am also a frank girl. Toh humne karli baat. She put across her opinion and I did mine, so it’s all good.”

She also said, “I just felt that Kangana calling me and Taapsee B-grade actors was an invitation to talk. So we should talk. It’s a democracy and everyone has the right to speak. My only logic is that if you are speaking, then I will also speak, I will also share my opinion.”

Kangana Ranaut had previously said that Swara and Taapsee, who are both ‘outsiders’ in the film industry, did not speak against nepotism to win filmmaker Karan Johar’s favour but still don’t ‘get work.’ Swara Bhaskar had reacted to the statement and tweeted, “Needy outsider, B grade actress (But) – better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya! Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on.” Watch full video here.

