'The Bombay Journey': Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Vada Pav Mid-Interview On The Streets Of Mumbai – Watch

Shilpa Shetty, who has been on the receiving end of praises pouring in from all quarters post the release of her new film ‘Nikamma’ last week, has managed to juggle between her various roles successfully. The talented actress, who appeared on The Bombay Journey a few days back, stepped out of the vehicle mid-interview to enjoy a vada pav on the streets of Mumbai.

While Shilpa’s love for food is no secret, the actress along with host Siddharth Aalambayan stopped at the Anand Dosa and Vada Pav Stall in Vile Parle to enjoy their popular vada pav. Watch the video here:

However, their halt at the famous vada pav stall turned into a fan-fiesta as several people gathered within no time. While Shilpa posed for photos with them while waiting for her order, she did reveal that despite she doesn’t like spicy food on The Bombay Journey.

From talking about her stint on ‘Big Brother’ to her rise in Bollywood, the model-turned-actress opened up about her personal and professional life. While the episode is loaded with interesting anecdotes and revelations made by Shilpa, we suggest you check out the entire conversation here:

On the professional front, Shilpa’s recently released movie ‘Nikamma’ has been doing a decent business at the box office. On the other hand, she will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty OTT debut series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

