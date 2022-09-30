Rashmika Mandanna was the latest guest on The Bombay Journey, she talked about her experience visiting Mumbai and her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The actress also talked about her debut as an actress with Kirik Party. After winning a beauty pageant, Rashmika said she was offered a leading role but she blocked the number under the impression that it was a prank.

SEE ALSO: The Bombay Journey: Pratik Gandhi Is Relatable As He Recalls His Very Middle-Class Problems

She said, “For Kirik Party they wanted someone young with a mature face. I got a call from the production house, but I thought it was a prank call. So, I said, ‘I am not interested in any films sir, please keep the phone down.’ I then blocked the number.”

The actress shared that after blocking the number, the filmmakers attempted to reach out to her through friends and finally through a teacher. “They tried reaching out through every connection they had, because they really wanted to meet me. They finally called my class teacher.” Under the teacher’s guidance, Rashmika finally met the filmmaker and made them aware that she does not know how to act. However, after having a conversation with the filmmaker and recording some dialogues on camera, she was finalised for the role.

During the interview, Rashmika also opened up about her love for Mumbai, food as well training at the gym. Take a look at the video here:

Cover Image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : The Bombay Journey: Rashmika Mandanna Almost Didn't Debut, Thought Her First Film Offer Was A Prank