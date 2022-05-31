'The Bombay Journey': Rakul Preet Singh Talks About The Difference In OTT Vs Cinema, 'OTT Has More Reach'

Rakul Preet Singh was the latest guest on The Bombay Journey with Siddharth Aalambayan. Singh has a number of projects lined-up including, slice-of-life comedy Thank God alongside Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Doctor G in which she is paired alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. During the latest episode of The Bombay Journey, the actor opened up about childhood, upcoming releases, working in OTT and much more.

Talking about her childhood, Rakul Preet Singh shared how she had to move around so much because her dad was in Army. She said that she lived in several states in India and finally settled down in Delhi. The actor further revealed what is her favourite street food and said that she preferred Delhi’s chaat more than Mumbai. Singh said that she preferred to eat healthy food instead of junk and the reason behind that was maybe because of her Army upbringing.

Rakul also spoke about her back-to-back releases and said, “I think what is more important is that people like the movie and not the number of releases.” She also shared that she got into modelling because her mother suggested her once, but she was a tomb boy growing up. She said that she had decided to do her first movie just for the money, to earn some extra pocket money.

Rakul also spoke about working in OTT and said, “It is a great space, it’s a new space, but since we have grown up watching films, theatres will always be special to us. Both have their own benefits, I think OTT has more reach and people who can’t watch movies in theatres mostly use OTT.”Watch the entire episode of The Bombay Journey ft. Rakul Preet Singh to know what else the actor spoke about.

