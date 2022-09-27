The Bombay Journey: Pratik Gandhi Is Relatable As He Recalls His Very Middle-Class Problems

Pratik Gandhi was the latest guest on The Bombay Journey, he talked about his journey in Bollywood from his first steps in Bombay. The actor not only opened up about his passion for acting but also revealed his very relatable, very middle-class problems. Pratik shared that he had taken up a corporate job when he had begun filming for his first Gujarati movie, Bey Yaar was applying for a work leave of 21 days.

Even after the film’s success in Gujarat and Mumbai, Pratik continued working his corporate job. He said that during the film promotions, he wasn’t around as he couldn’t take any more leaves after the ones he took for filming. While recalling Bey Yaar’s filming he added, “Wherever we were filming on real locations, I’d take up a corner of the room and keep my laptop and internet dongle ready. Every morning I checked emails and did meetings. Even between shots, when someone else was filming I was working.”

Pratik went on to add that he never even thought about quitting his job to pursue acting full-time. “Niren Bhatt had said that in the next two years we will get you to quit the job, and I was wondering while it sounds nice I have a full family to take care of. Just a few months before Bey Yaar was released, I had a baby girl.” He further went on to talk about what happened when he finally quit his corporate job and pursued acting full-time. Take a look at Pratik Gandhi’s conversation on The Bombay Journey here.

