The Bombay Journey: Prateek Kuhad Talks About His Popular Songs, Bollywood, Relationships And More

After a series of popular actors, YouTube sensations and filmmakers, the latest celebrity to join us on The Bombay Journey is acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. The 32-year-old musician, who has been winning over the audience with his soulful tracks, opened up about his music career and how his personal relationships inspired him to come up with such beautiful lyrics.

A self-confessed nerd, Prateek, who is a Maths-Economics graduate from NYU talked about his time in New York City and how the city culminated in the ‘unimaginable’ idea of becoming a full-time musician in him. While the talented singer talked about his relationships and how they inspired most of his early tracks, Prateek went on to explain his songwriting process while appreciating his band and sound engineers’ efforts. Apart from talking about his personal and professional life, Prateek even enjoyed his latest track ‘All I Need’ with host Siddhaarth Aalambayan on The Bombay Journey.

Watch the entire conversation here:

With a long list of chartbuster tracks to his credit, Prateek even shared his favourite three songs (from his own list) before revealing that he had no aspirations of entering the industry. Explaining his point, the ‘Kasoor’ singer continued, people used to tell me if you want to work in Bollywood as a musician, you have to choose what you want to be: a lyricist, a singer or composer. But I was like ‘I like doing all three things and I can do these things well, so what is the problem.’

Here are a few more ‘The Bombay Journey’ stories that you would like to read:

The Bombay Journey: Ajay Devgn On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In ‘Runway 34’, Maintaining Success, And More

‘The Bombay Journey’: Prateik Babbar On Heartache After ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’, His Role In ‘Bachchan Pandey’ And More

‘The Bombay Journey’: Abhishek Bachchan Reveals John Abraham Taught Him How To Ride A Bike For ‘Dhoom’

Cover Image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : The Bombay Journey: Prateek Kuhad Talks About His Popular Songs, Bollywood, Relationships And More